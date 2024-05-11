Suspect in Custody for Armed Robbery in Boone on Thursday

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, Boone Officers were alerted to a reported armed robbery in the parking area of 545 Hwy 105 Extension. The suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers responded and quickly identified the suspect. A short time later a Boone Police Officer located the suspect behind a hotel on US 421 South. A short foot chase ensued before the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a Watauga Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Mario Rafael Gonzalez of Zionville, North Carolina. Gonzalez was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony), Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Gonzalez appeared before a Watauga County Magistrate and was issued a court date of June 13th, 2024, in Watauga County District Court. Gonzalez was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center under no bond.

The Boone Police Department would like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this incident.

Mario Rafael Gonzalez

