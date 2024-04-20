Summer Concerts at the Jones House Announces 2024 Lineup Beginning June 7

Get ready to groove and unwind as the Town of Boone presents the 2024 Summer Concerts at the Jones House series, spicing up downtown every Friday evening in June, July, and August.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. each week, enjoy performances by talented local musicians and regionally acclaimed artists alike. Admission is free, so simply bring your favorite blanket or lawn chair and settle in the Jones House lawn for an evening of live music. Concert goers can feel free to pack a picnic and bring their own drinks, including alcohol for those 21 and up. Parking is free in downtown Boone metered spaces and lots after 5 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome music lovers of all ages to the Jones House for our Summer Concerts series,” said Brandon Holder, Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Coordinator. “With a diverse lineup of genres and the beautiful outdoor setting, it’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends.” The series is presented by the Town of Boone with support from the Downtown Boone Development Association, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, Stick Boy Bread Company, Mast General Store, ECRS Software Corporation, and Omega Tees.

Summer Concerts at the Jones House 2024

June 7: High Country Jazz Festival – Keith McCutchen Trio

June 14: Boonerang Music & Arts Festival

June 21: Evie Ladin, The Wilder Flower

June 28: Junaluska Gospel Choir, Soul Benefactor

July 5: Tanawha Family Band Camp

July 12: Will Willis, Pressley Laton Band

July 19: Rob Nance, Time Sawyer

July 26: Mark Bumgarner, Erin Williams Banks, Kattagast

August 2: Boone Trail Band, The Dollar Brothers

August 9: Susan Pepper, Tim McWilliams & William Ritter

August 16: Doc Watson Day – Starts at 5pm – Tucker Conner, Jack Lawrence & Patrick Crouch, Wayne Henderson & friends, The Burnett Sisters Band

August 23: Sarah DeShields, Big Daddy Love Acoustic Trio August 30: The Moon and You, Fwuit

Set against the charming backdrop of downtown Boone, the Summer Concerts at the Jones House invite you to kick back, relax, and revel in the magic of live music. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado, a folk enthusiast, or simply love good vibes, this year’s lineup promises something for everyone. Mark your

calendars for the Summer Concerts at the Jones House and join us for an unforgettable season of music, community, and fun.

For more information about the concert series, visit www.JonesHouse.org or follow the Jones House on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

