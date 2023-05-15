Street Maintenance on Facility Street on May 17th; Road Will Be Closed and Water Will Be Affected

The Town of Boone Public Works Department wants to make you aware that Faculty Street, beginning at the intersection of Faculty Street and Wintergreen Lane and ending at the intersection of Highland Avenue, will be undergoing street maintenance which will lead to a closure of the road. Street maintenance will begin Wednesday, May 17 at 8:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m . Additionally, water service will be off during this time. The following businesses and apartment complexes will affected:

Summerwood Condominiums (286 Faculty Street)

The Brooke’s Apartments (302 Faculty Street)

The Standard (850 Blowing Rock Road)

Viscous Biscuit, Palm Berries, and Dominos (702 Blowing Rock Road)

Residences on Faculty Street will be without water service as well. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250. For updates on service, please subscribe to the Town of Boone Alerts and Town of Boone Water Water Advisory and Water Outage Alerts at the following link: https://nc-boone.civicplus.com/list.aspx

Thank you for your patience!