Stage Schedules Now Available for the Third Annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival

Ready to plan your perfect festival weekend? Stage schedules are now available for the 2024 Boonerang Music & Arts Festival, slated for Friday and Saturday, June 14–15. Check out who’s playing when and where at BoonerangFest.com.

The full lineup, featuring The Nude Party and Melissa Reaves, includes over 30 acts spanning genres from funk to folk and rock to reggae. Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the multi-day street festival features performances and activities at many downtown locations, a vendors market, silent disco, international festival, dance stage, and kids’ activities — complementing the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone.

The festival is actively recruiting volunteers for the 2024 festival: Help is needed for setup and breakdown, merch sales, information stations, parking, stage support and more. Volunteers receive a free festival t-shirt, snacks, invitations to exclusive volunteer social events, and eternal gratitude. Visit BoonerangFest.com/volunteer to sign up and learn more.

“Every volunteer is essential to the success of Boonerang, and a lot of volunteer opportunities are still remaining for this year’s festival,” said Dona Dowlan, Boonerang volunteer coordinator. “It’s a great opportunity to be at the heart of Boone’s biggest cultural celebration and to meet new people, enjoy great music, and contribute to your community.”

Back for its third year, Boonerang continues to make improvements to the much-loved community homecoming event, with several additions and changes planned for 2024:

In collaboration with the Appalachian Theatre and Mountain Home Music, the inaugural Boone’s Got Talent showcase will kick off the festival weekend at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday, June 13. Anyone living in the High Country or with a Boone connection and a talent to share is encouraged to record a video and submit an application to participate. The application deadline is May 1 — find all the details at BoonerangFest.com/bgt.

will kick off the festival weekend at the Appalachian Theatre on Thursday, June 13. Anyone living in the High Country or with a Boone connection and a talent to share is encouraged to record a video and submit an application to participate. The application deadline is May 1 — find all the details at BoonerangFest.com/bgt. The Boonerang Film Festival will take place at the Appalachian Theatre and feature three films, including “Mountain Minor,” a fictional story about a fiddler whose childhood character was played by local musician and Watauga High School senior Asa Nelson; a Charlie Chaplin picture accompanied by the Lazybirds’ Jay Brown on piano; and a third film to be announced soon.

Boonerang’s Vintage Market will feature several local upcycled clothing boutiques in the Boone Bagelry parking lot, next to the Wild Craft Eatery Dance Lot, including Anna Banana’s, Thrift-Smith Vintage, and more.

The vendors market will expand to Friday in addition to Saturday, and Boonerang International will be relocating to the Hope Center lot on Howard Street.

“We are incredibly proud of how Boonerang has grown and how it brings our community together,” said Mark Freed, director of cultural resources for the Town of Boone. “Each year, we strive to elevate the Boonerang experience and set the stage for our best festival yet.”

Lodging discounts are available for Boonerang attendees at Comfort Suites Boone and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott of Boone. Guests can mention that they are coming to town for Boonerang and receive a 15% discount.

For more information about the festival, schedules, volunteering, and more, visit BoonerangFest.com.

