Seby B. Jones Cancer Center’s 4th Annual Lighting of the Tree, Dec. 14

December 1, 2017 ) – The Boone, NC () – The Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center ‘s 4thannual Lighting of the Tree Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 14th from 6 – 7 pm in Watauga Medical Center’s auditorium atrium located at 336 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC The Lighting of the Tree Ceremony is free and open to people of all faiths to honor and or remember loved ones who have faced cancer, no matter where they were treated. The ceremony will feature the lighting of the tree, refreshments, live music and an opportunity to fellowship with Cancer Center staff, neighbors and friends. Order an ornament in honor/ or memory of a loved one Participants may order commemorative porcelain ornaments to be placed on the tree in honor or memory of a loved one who faced cancer. A volunteer decorating committee will carefully hand-paint each honoree’s name onto their respective ornament. Orders received by December 12th will be placed on the tree prior to the ceremony. Orders placed after December 12th will be added as they are completed. Ornament orders are by donation only and all donations will benefit the Cancer Resource Alliance (CRA). The Cancer Center’s CRA program is designed to help cancer survivors and their families find support during and after diagnosis and treatment. If you would like to keep your commemorative ornament, visit the Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology Department (upper level) to pick it up during the week of January 9th- 13th from 8 am until 5 pm. To reserve an ornament or to learn more about the Lighting of the Tree Ceremony, call 828-262-4332 or visit https://apprhs.org/events