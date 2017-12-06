Saturday: Studio K Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Two Shows at the Schaefer Center

Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

There is no place like home for the holidays, especially when you live in the High Country! There are many holiday traditions in the area, including Studio K’s annual performance of The Nutcracker. The holiday favorite will take place at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 9. There will be two performance; the first is at 2:00 p.m. and the second will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Adult tickets are sold for $14.00, and student tickets are sold for $8. All are invited to come watch the beautiful performance. Tickets are limited, so reserve your spot before the performances are sold out!

Kay Harkins, of Studio K says, “We have so many children in the performance that the whole community will recognize. If you have lived in this community for even one day, you will know somebody in the show,” she said. “More than likely, you are going to know a lot of people in the show.”

Studio K’s vibrant and dramatic adaptation of the Russian ballet will feature the classical Tchaikovsky score and a variety of entertaining elements that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Tickets are on sale now at theschaefercenter.org.

For more information about Studio K, check out studiokdancer.com.

Comments

comments