Saturday: Slots Available for Participation in The Town of Boone St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Published Friday, March 16, 2018 at 3:02 pm

For those who wish to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, you can thank your lucky stars! By the luck of the Irish, slots are still available for floats and parade participation. The Town of Boone’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m., on King Street. All are encouraged to watch the parade. Candy and other goodies will be distributed by parade participants.

Pilar Fotta, Director of Cultural Resources said, “We invite you all to join us as we turn Boone green and celebrate the coming of spring in the High Country with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

The forecast for tomorrow is calling for a high of 61 degrees, with a low of 43 degrees. The day is expected to be overcast with a small chance of showers.

The parade will begin at the social services building, and will end at Legends.

So far there are more than thirty groups registered to participate in the parade.

The Jones House will serve refreshments after the parade. Green cookies, green lemonade, and warm drinks will be served. Entertainment will be provided by a local favorite, Twist the Balloon Guy.

For those who wish to participate in the parade, the parade documents are included in the St. Patricks Day Parade Packet 2018.

The Jones House is located on 604 W King St. For more information, please call The Jones House at (828) 268-6280 or visit www.joneshouse.org/.

Comments

comments