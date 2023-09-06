Samaritan’s Purse Responds To Hurricane Idalia’s Destruction in Florida

The tractor and trailers bearing the Samaritan’s Purse logos are always a welcome site when disaster strikes across the country. Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

By Sherrie Norris

Before Hurricane Idalia made its way through Florida last week, Samaritan’s Purse was ready and waiting in nearby Georgia to begin picking up the pieces left behind by the quickly-moving storm.

Just as soon as the hardest-hit areas were identified, and it was safe to do so, the response teams of the Boone-based international disaster relief organization — with two tractor-trailers packed with tools and relief supplies, in addition to shower and kitchen trailers — moved in, set up and hit the ground running.

Just days after the storm left a pathway of destruction through several hard-hit communities in Florida, High Country Press had the opportunity to speak with Becky Armstrong, assistant program manager for US Disaster Relief at Samaritan’s Purse.

Armstrong spoke with us from Perry, Fla., in Taylor County, “the core area that was hit the hardest,” she described, and where she and her team had been mobilized; their efforts were also spreading farther south into Pasco County, and on Wednesday, Sept. 6, teams were being sent into Valdosta, Ga., as well.

According to Armstrong, the disaster relief teams representing Samaritan’s Purse have been working hard, and continue to do so, to help impacted families by “mudding out flooded homes, covering damaged roofs with tarps and clearing debris”— while at the same time, offering hope and encouragement.

While some may think the damage was not severe — and less than what might have been predicted overall — Armstrong shared with HCP that for the people affected, it was devastating.

“It was the biggest storm to have hit the area in over 100 years; It was hard hitting and still shocking to those who experienced any repercussions,” she described. “We were prepared for a greater hit, as we anticipated a lot of damage in Florida, Georgia and the coast of the Carolinas. We really felt like the Lord answered our prayers to spare us from so much more damage.”

But, again, she emphasized, for those hit, it’s been difficult.

“There has been a lot of water damage and there have been trees everywhere – on power lines, on homes, blocking driveways and roads.”

Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse is always prepared for the next natural disaster and deploys teams all over the world when their help is needed. Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

It’s Just the Beginning

So, after a week, is the work almost done, we asked?

“We’re still at the beginning, really,” Armstrong said. “We have almost 400 work requests here at Perry, and we will stay until every work order is complete. We really don’t have a timeline, as such. We won’t leave until we do all we can do.”

On Wednesday, eight team were spread out across the area, with about 80-100 volunteers “from all over the country — and even more people signing up each day,” she said. “We will have about 120 people here next week, including staff.”

The disaster relief team at Samaritan’s Purse has “a huge force of trained volunteers,” Armstrong described, always at the ready to deploy when they receive the alerts.

“We have some who have responded to multiple deployments, and they come from all over the country — the west coast, northeast, everywhere. Several who helped following Hurricane Ian are here for Idalia. And, we have volunteers from the community, too.

“We have a huge family of returning volunteers — some of the most committed people I’ve ever seen in my life who are just in love with the work we do. Many are experienced leaders who jump in and take their teams out every day to work without having to be told what to do. ”

These disaster relief volunteers, Armstrong explained, provide their own transportation to and from their destinations, but once they arrive onsite, they are fed well and given a good place to sleep. “We couldn’t do what we do without them,” she added.

How has Samaritan’s Purse been received on location?

“We have been given a very warm welcome here,” Armstrong responded. “A lot of people we serve are not accustomed to getting this type of help and attention. Some have gone from being skeptical to being relieved. We hear every day that we are such a blessing to them, and that they couldn’t have recovered so quickly without our help. The communities have gathered around us. It is really heartwarming.”

At the same time, however, Samaritan’s Purse provides much more than physical labor.

“When we finish our work, we hand them a Bible and we walk away from their home with such a warm feeling to know that we have been able to help,” she added.

A team from the organization’s Wilkesboro location arrived on Wednesday morning and was preparing for a luncheon for local pastors.

“It’s another way for us to reach out, especially to pastors in the area who have been trying to console their church and community members during this difficult time. We want to encourage them, to thank them, to offer them a time or respite and relief — and to remind them that they need to take care of themselves, too.”

To those residents in Florida and Georgia who were affected by Hurricane Idalia, the destruction was devastating. Photo courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse

As in most disaster relief situations, there are many stories to tell, and one so far, has touched deeply the hearts of those involved.

“Our first work order was for a totally disabled homeowner,” Armstrong shared. “We had sent a team out as soon as we could to help clear the trees away from his home. Just as we had finished clearing – he told us that he had also just finished the last bottle of water he had in his home. Things like that are happening all the time.”

When asked what we, back home in Boone, can do for their staff and volunteers, Armstrong doesn’t hesitate to respond. “Continue to pray for our team and volunteers – they are working as hard as they can. And please pray for those that we are here to help.”

She added that there are also other ways to help. “We can always use more volunteers. There is information on our website as to how you can sign up for training and to support Samaritan’s Purse year-round.”

Samaritan’s Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

