Reversal of fortune: Watauga women’s tennis turns tables on T.C. Roberson, 8-1

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C. — After T.C. Roberson sophomore dispatched Watauga sophomore Sienna Davidson in the No. 1 singles match on Sept. 13, some of the Pioneer supporters feared that the women’s tennis rematch results would be similar to the 7-2 drubbing on the Rams’ home court in Asheville on Aug. 24.

But things could hardly have gone better for the Pioneer women after that first setback. They swept the rest of the day’s eight matches to win, 8-1.

“We came to play today,” said Watauga head coach Jennifer Pillow. “I am so proud of these young women’s perseverance and resilience.”

The Pioneers resume Northwestern Conference play on Sept. 14, when they host Freedom.

SINGLES

TCR Erika Fransheska Mendez def. WAT Sienna Davidson 6-2, 6-3 WAT Madison Ogden def. TCR Lauren Denton 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) WAT Amira Younce def. TCR Rainie Richards 6-2, 6-2 WAT Larisa Muse def. TCR Sydney Selmensberger 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7) WAT Alaina Muse def. TCR Kara Lynch 6-3, 6-2 WAT Laurel West def. TCR “Singles Rams” 6-0, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)

DOUBLES

WAT Ogden-Younce def. TCR Fransheska Mendez-Richards 8-4 WAT Davidson-Abbi Shuman def. TCR Lynch-Maddie Yeatman 8-2 WAT Muse-Muse def. TCR Mehar Chatha-Grace Yang 8-0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

