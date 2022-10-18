Registration and information for the 2022 WCRC Trunk-or-Treat

With just a tinge of fall in the air, it’s time to start thinking and planning for all of those fun High Country events. We want to be at the top of your list in treating the young people in our community. Join us again for the WCRC Trunk-or-Treat. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Sunday, October 30th from 5-7 p.m. Spaces will be marked off for trunks, and this will be a walk through event. In years past, we’ve had between 700 to 1,000 kiddos visit our “neighbooooo-hood.”

If you are interested and able to join us, please complete the registration form attached, and email it back to [email protected]

