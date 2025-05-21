Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar Celebrates 50 Years in Boone; a Local Institution

This month, Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar is proud to celebrate 50 years of serving the High Country community with great food, warm hospitality, and a deep-rooted connection to Boone.

Founded in 1975, Pepper’s began as a small sandwich shop and has grown into a local institution—recognized not only for its “sumptuous” sandwiches and welcoming atmosphere, but also for its long-standing commitment to the community.

Over the years, Pepper’s has become a staple for generations of families, college students, and visitors alike. Known for its signature dishes—like the famous Jean Lawson special, house-made carrot cake baked fresh every morning, and their beloved French onion soup with the little scissors to cut all that cheesy goodness—Pepper’s blends comfort food with a sense of place and tradition.

“Wow, 50 years — is pretty special, especially knowing it all started with my dad, Jack Pepper,” said owner Josh Pepper. “We’re so thankful to everyone who’s walked through our doors, worked alongside us, and made Pepper’s feel like home. This milestone really belongs to our amazing community.”

Today, Pepper’s is proud to employ over 60 people and continues to uphold values rooted in sustainability and community engagement. Pepper’s was one of the first restaurants of its kind in Boone to go smoke-free and among the early local businesses to fully recycle materials like cardboard, glass, plastic, tin, and aluminum.

The restaurant has also maintained a strong tradition of giving back to local charities and community efforts, reflecting its deep appreciation for the people and place that helped it thrive.

As Pepper’s celebrates five decades in business, it remains focused on the same mission it began with: serving up quality food with heart, consistency, and a true sense of community.

Current owner Josh Pepper serving up dishes just like his dad, Jack Pepper did back in the early days of the Pepper’s Restaurant.