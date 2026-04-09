Parkers’ Mandolin to Perform Concert at the Jones House Cultural Center

The Jones House Cultural Center is pleased to present Parkers’ Mandolin for an intimate indoor concert on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM. This special afternoon performance concludes the Jones House’s spring series of close-up, listening-room style concerts in one of Boone’s most beloved historic homes.

Parkers’ Mandolin is the high-octane father–son duo of Ben and Owen Parker, blending jaw-dropping technique with the kind of musical chemistry you only get from sharing the same last name—and the same living room. Drawing on everything from modern bluegrass and Dawg-style jazz to cinematic soundscapes and jam-band improvisation, they’ve built a sound that is both fiercely virtuosic and completely inviting. The duo has shared the stage with legends like Sam Bush and genre-bending innovators like Don Julin, earning a reputation as a fearless instrumental act that can hush a listening room one minute and electrify it the next.

Ben Parker, best known as the mandolin-slinging frontman of the psychedelic acoustic jam band Midlife Trip, brings decades of musical dedication to the group—equal parts clinician, composer, and tone chaser. His playing draws from the Monroe tradition, filtered through Dawg music and modern jam-grass, resulting in a voice that is lyrical, percussive, and distinctly his own.

Owen Parker is the duo’s secret weapon—a young mandolin virtuoso whose playing already reflects the poise, speed, and creativity of a seasoned performer. His style blends blistering technical precision with a melodic imagination far beyond his years, bringing an energy that makes every performance feel like a moment not to be missed.

For this special performance, the duo will be joined by guitarist Andy Page and bassist Adam Booker, rounding out the ensemble with a rich and dynamic rhythm section. Both musicians are respected educators who teach in the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University, and bring a depth of experience and musicality that enhances the group’s already compelling sound.

The concert will take place in the Jones House’s historic Mazie Jones Gallery, where seating is limited to forty people. This setting allows listeners to fully appreciate the nuance, interplay, and dynamic range that define the ensemble’s sound.

Tickets for the concert are $15, and advance reservations are required.

To reserve tickets, please call the Jones House Cultural Center at 828-268-6280 or email Brandon.Holder@boonenc.gov. Full concert information can be found at joneshouse.org