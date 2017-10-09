October 14th: The 24th Annual Todd New River Fall Festival

Published Monday, October 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

Saturday, October 14, from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., is the 24th Annual Todd New River Fall Festival. There will be live bands, presentations, clogging, raffle drawings, crafts, food, children’s activities and face painting. The festival is presented by the Todd Ruritan Club.

The event schedule goes as follows:

9:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m….Danny Hodges

10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m…Joseph Houck

11:00 a.m.- 12:00 a.m…Norris Family

“Noonish”…Key to Todd Presentation

12:00 p.m.- 1:00p.m…Jeff Moretz Express

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m…A Company of Cloggers

3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m…Albrey Spurlock and Friends

4:00 p.m…Raffle Drawing

4:00 p.m.- 5 p.m…Highway 194 Band.

This festival is kid-friendly, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact (828)- 964-1362 or visit http://toddruritan.org/.

