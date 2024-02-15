Nominations Being Accepted for the Second Annual Town of Boone 1872 Award

Mayor Tim Futrelle Presenting the Inaugural Town of Boone 1872 Award to Renee Boughman

Nominations for the second annual Town of Boone 1872 Award are currently being accepted. The Town of Boone 1872 Award was created as a way to recognize people and organizations who have made significant contributions to the town in a manner different from a proclamation.

The Town of 1872 Award honors living individuals and active organizations for their substantial contributions to the town. Any individual or organization that has made a significant impact on Boone is eligible to be nominated regardless of their place of residence.

The application deadline for the second annual Town of Boone 1872 Award will be May 1st, 2024. Applications will be reviewed and deliberated upon by the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Advisory Board on May 13th, 2024, during their quarterly meeting. Final nominations will be presented to the Boone Town Council for approval.

Up to three awards may be presented each calendar year, including up to two individuals and one organization. Awards will be presented by the mayor or a member of town council at the Fourth of July celebration on the Jones House Cultural Center porch at Mayor Brantz Park, located at 604 West King Street in downtown Boone.

The inaugural Town of Boone 1872 Award was given to Renee Boughman for her vision and leadership at F.A.R.M. Café, a nonprofit and pay-what-you-can restaurant in downtown Boone. Boughman served as the grand marshal for the 2023 4th of July Parade and was presented with a hand crafted platter from Doe Ridge Pottery.

For more information on eligibility and how to nominate individuals or organizations, visit www.townofboone.net/1872Award or contact Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources, at mark.freed@townofboone.net.

Mayor Tim Futrelle and Renee Boughman

