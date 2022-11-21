No Hunger For The Holidays

This Thanksgiving season, the High Country Food Hub and the Local Food as Medicine (LocalFAM) program partnered with Grow Watauga to help our neighbors put local goodness on the menu for more than 125 families in Watauga County! ​ Over $6500 in donations were collected from Food Hub customers, generously matched by Grow Watauga. Funds were used to purchase fresh produce grown by local farmers, as well as turkeys and stuffing supplied by our friends at Publix. Thanksgiving meal kits and hot meals are distributed by our community food access partners, Casting Bread and Blowing Rock Cares. Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is grateful for the opportunity to partner with local organizations to serve even more families this holiday season!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

