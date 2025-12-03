New Mercy Urgent Care location in Boone now open

BOONE, NC — Mercy Urgent Care is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location, Mercy Urgent Care Boone, at 321 Watauga Village Drive, Suite C. Located in the Watauga Village Shopping Center off Blowing Rock Road, Mercy Urgent Care Boone will be open seven days per week: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Headquartered in Asheville, Mercy Urgent Care is Western North Carolina’s only independent, nonprofit urgent care, offering high-quality, affordable and convenient medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Currently, its network includes three locations in Asheville and one each in Burnsville, Columbus, Waynesville and Weaverville. The Boone clinic is the organization’s first expansion into Watauga County.

“With 125 years of history in Western North Carolina, Mercy’s mission has always centered around providing compassionate, affordable care,” said Rachel Sossoman, president and CEO of Mercy Urgent Care. “We’re thrilled to soon join the Boone community and do our part to eliminate barriers to care so people can get the help they need, when they need it.”

As an independent provider, Mercy Urgent Care accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and all other major insurance carriers; offers a self-pay option for those without insurance, with tiered “fee for service” pricing; and has a Compassionate Care financial assistance program for qualifying patients. Since 2021, Mercy has also offered comprehensive healthcare packages through its MercyMe membership program, where patients have access to a full menu of services — including annual wellness checks, yearly flu shots and urgent care services like x-rays, wound care and lab testing — starting at $29 per month for individuals and $59 per month for families of four. (A full list of this program’s benefits can be found at mercyurgentcare.org/mercyme.)

In addition to services for individuals and families, Mercy Urgent Care Boone offers workplace-related health care services through its Mercy Occupational Medicine division. Employers in or near Watauga County can take advantage of a wide array of services, from workplace screening and testing to workplace incident management. Mercy Occupational Medicine offers board-certified physicians and licensed, highly trained personnel to meet the needs of businesses and their employees.

Mercy Urgent Care was founded in Asheville in 1985 as a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Mercy, an international institute of Roman Catholic women founded in 1831 in Dublin, Ireland. Committed to sacredness of life, human dignity, mercy, justice, service and excellence, Mercy Urgent Care believes everyone should have access to convenient, affordable and high-quality healthcare.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, courtesy of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the new facility on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. All are welcome to attend the opening of the new center, enjoy light refreshments and tour the facility.