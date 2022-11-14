Mustard Seed Market Presents 3rd Annual Artisan Holiday Market

The Mustard Seed Market is pleased to present its 3rd Annual Artisan Holiday Market this December. The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s campus Friday and Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd, from 10 AM-5 PM.

“We expect this to be our most festive event of the year,” states Mustard Seed Marketing Manager Madeline Stewart. “With over 40 applicants this year, we had to rearrange our previous layout to include more vendors. As a result, we have repeat vendors from our past events as well as new artisans this year.”

The event will include 22 local vendors and artisans with unique crafts chosen by the Mustard Seed Market’s buying team. Product ranges from local artwork, ceramics, cupcakes, woodwork, candles, jewelry, and more. The Mustard Seed will also have a full selection of holiday gifts and decor in their shop, along with Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and more. Bonfires and live music will also provide a relaxing holiday shopping experience.

“With Thanksgiving over, Christmas and the holidays are the main focus in most people’s homes. We hope to give local vendors a platform to showcase their art to our clientele while offering our curated holiday selection at the Market shop,” says Mustard Seed Market Owner & Founder Danielle Stewart. “We aim to offer a fun and easy shopping experience for Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, and decorations to fit every home atmosphere.”

The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s campus Friday and Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd, from 10 AM-5 PM. Parking for the event is in front of the Mustard Seed Market and the lower parking lot on Aho Road. Free admission. A list of participating vendors is accessible on the Mustard Seed Market’s website.

For More Information Contact Madeline Stewart

828.295.4585

[email protected]

