Music Lineup Announced for Third Annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival on June 14 & 15

Melissa Reaves returns to the Boonerang lineup, after performing at the inaugural festival

The Nude Party and Melissa Reaves anchor the 2024 lineup for the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival, taking place Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. The third annual street festival and community homecoming features performances on multiple stages throughout downtown Boone.

Presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners, the multi-day event features performances and activities at many downtown locations, an arts and crafts market, silent disco, international festival, dance stage, and kids’ activities — in addition to the array of food, drinks and shopping always available in downtown Boone.

The Nude Party, based in New York, will bring plenty of swagger and groove back to Boone, where the band formed over a decade ago while attending Appalachian State. Returning to the festival, after performing as part of the inaugural Boonerang lineup in 2022, will be Melissa Reaves, an innovative rock artist known for her powerful vocals and unique blend of rock, blues and experimental sounds.

The Nude Party formed in Boone over a decade ago, and will headline Boonerang 2024

The 20 musical acts initially confirmed for Boonerang 2024 also include funk rock festivarians Empire Strikes Brass, psychedelic garage rockers Gringo Star and Celtic punk-grass band The Tan & Sober Gentlemen. Snake Oil Medicine Show, Florencia & The Feeling, Shay Martin Lovette, Ashes & Arrows, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues, Jerry’s Dead, lund, Loose Roosters, Também, Surefire, Hope Massive, The Karloffs, Setting, Ghost Trees and Dissimilar South. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks to round out the 2024 lineup. Stage schedules will be announced this spring.

“The Boonerang planning team has been hard at work and is very excited to present the third annual edition of Boone’s free downtown street festival,” said Mark Freed, the Town of Boone’s director of cultural resources. “With two years to build on, we will be working with a number of community organizations and enthusiasts as we find ways to bring more music and arts to the streets and venues in Boone.”

Thousands gathered on the streets of Downtown Boone for Boonerang 2023

In addition to the official festival stages and activities, numerous auxiliary performances and activities are already being planned, including kick-off events at the Daniel Boone Gardens and Appalachian Theatre; after parties at the Boone Saloon and Lily’s; and additional daytime events at newly-established venues like Fizz Ed and South End Brewing.

“As we continue to establish and grow Boonerang, we hope that more and more businesses and organizations get on board to help us celebrate all-things-Boone and expand the weekend festivities,” Freed adds.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the festival or participating in activity programming are asked to contact Freed at 828-268-6280 or mark.freed@townofboone.net.

Anyone curious about vending or volunteering at Boonerang 2024? Look for the “Festival Information” and “Volunteer” tabs at BoonerangFest.com for more information, including the vendor application, due by Feb. 1.

For more information about Boonerang, visit BoonerangFest.com.

