Mayland Community College Foundation’s FREE ScieNCe Festival Celebration Star Party, 4/21

Published Friday, April 6, 2018 at 2:33 pm

Join the Mayland Community College Foundation for a FREE ScieNCe Festival Celebration Star Party at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory on April 21. Free daylight activities and tours for the Earth to Sky Park and observatory begin at 5:30 PM at the observatory located at 66 EnergyXchange Drive in Burnsville.

Hog Hollow Pizza truck will be on site from 5:30-8:00 pm. At dark, the Blue Ridge Astronomy Club will have telescopes set up near the parking area for visitors to view celestial objects. The Bare Dark Sky Observatory will also open for use of the two telescopes, including the Sam Scope, to view the night sky, or bring your own telescope to set up that evening. Shuttles will be provided to and from the parking area to activities.

This is a drop-in event and reservations are not needed to attend. Each participant will receive an informational packet at the check-in table that includes a viewing schedule for the telescopes for the evening, a glow stick bracelet for safety after dark, a red balloon to cover flashlights or cell phones, and an ESP bumper sticker. New Earth to Sky Park (ESP) t-shirts in adult and youth sizes will also be available for purchase.

A rain date is set for Sunday, April 22 at 5:30 pm. In the event of clouds both evenings, daylight activities only will be held on Saturday the 21.

The NC ScieNCe Festival offers an opportunity to celebrate science in fun and welcoming settings. The goal of the festival is to spread science education through exciting, educational and fun, hands-on science events across the state. Learn more about the NC ScieNCe Festival at https://www.ncsciencefestival.org/

Learn more about the Bare Dark Sky Observatory at www.mayland.edu/observatory or call 828.766.1214.

Comments

comments