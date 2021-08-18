Luke Combs Concert Happening as Scheduled on September 4 at Kidd Brewer Stadium

By Nathan Ham

Almost two years since tickets first went on sale for the highly anticipated Luke Combs show at Kidd Brewer Stadium, fans will finally get to see Combs at The Rock.

Combs’s Kidd Brewer Stadium performance was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020 and was moved to May 1, 2021 due to COVID-19. The concert was then postponed again because of North Carolina safety restrictions. As of now, the concert will be happening as scheduled in a little over two weeks.

All tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date.

Ticket holders have been waiting for the event since tickets first went on sale in September 2019. A limit of two tickets per App State student went on sale on Sept. 29 for $33.33 each. Then tickets were available for Combs’s fan club on Oct. 8, 2019, followed by the general public on Oct. 11, 2019.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Combs was born in Charlotte and raised in Asheville. Combs went to App State but left with less than a month left in his senior year when he dropped out to pursue his country music career. He moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he released his debut album, The Way She Rides, in 2014.

The following weekend, Combs will be playing two shows at the PNC Center in Raleigh on September 11-12 before heading west for concert dates in Grand Forks, North Dakota (September 17), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (September 18), Billings, Montana (September 21) and Eugene, Oregon (September 28). His tour will continue into October, November and December with various dates throughout the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

