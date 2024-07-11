Local Doctor, Dr. Andrew Hordes, Receives Prestigious Award from the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners

In the heart of the High Country, where the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains meets our small, close-knit community, we are proud to celebrate one of our own. Dr. Andrew Hordes, a cardiologist at The Heart and Vascular Center of Watauga Medical Center in Boone, has been honored with the prestigious Vanguard Award for 2024. This award, from the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners (IBHRE), recognizes his outstanding contributions to heart care.

Hordes isn’t just any cardiologist – he’s one of two clinicians in our area with the Certified Cardiac Device Specialist (CCDS) credential. For over 30 years, Hordes has been a leader in heart device technology. He oversees the cardiac device clinic at Watauga Medical Center, where he not only implants but also troubleshoots these life-saving devices every day. His work has touched many lives here, ensuring that our friends, family, and neighbors receive the best care possible.

Hordes’ dedication goes beyond his daily work, even influencing heart care practices worldwide. Since 2020, Hordes has been an IBHRE Ambassador, where he’s helped shape the future of heart rhythm management. He’s been instrumental in creating educational programs, like webinars and panel discussions, to keep other healthcare professionals informed and skilled. “IBHRE certification has been instrumental in my career development,” says Hordes. “It’s professionally rewarding to know that my contributions impact the field of heart rhythm management.”

Hordes’ award is a proud moment for our community – it’s a reminder of the exceptional talent we have right here at home. Join us in celebrating Dr. Andrew Hordes’ remarkable achievement. His dedication and expertise make our hearts healthier and stronger.

For more information about the Heart and Vascular Center or our cardiac device clinic, please visit https://apprhs.org/heartcenter/. To learn more about this award and others visit https://ibhre.org/career-center/Promote-IBHRE/IBHRE-Awards.

