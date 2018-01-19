Library, Senior Centers Offer Free Tax Assistance for 2018 Filing Season

Published Friday, January 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

The Watauga County Public Library is in its eighth year of offering tax assistance for the 2018 filing season. The library program began in 2011 with Rao Aluri as the Site Coordinator; Tim Dannenfelser, a graduate student in Accounting at Appalachian State University, will be the new Coordinator. The (VITA) Volunteer for Tax Assistance program provides free income tax preparation and free electronic filing for eligible low to moderate-income Watauga County residents. The program operates in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service and receives financial support from the Friends of the Library and the IRS.

Volunteers are trained to be certified tax preparers through the IRS. Most of the volunteers come from the Accounting Department at Appalachian State University.

Residents are encouraged to file a tax return to claim the tax benefits they earned with the Earned Income Credit and the Child Tax Credit. Millions of workers could overlook and miss out on up to $6,318 extra in their federal income tax refunds through the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC and as much as $1,000 per qualifying child for the Child Tax Credit or CTC. ASU students and their parents may be eligible for education credits.

The tax preparers will alert you as to whether you are eligible for any of these credits! The service will operate from February 2 – April 14 on Fridays from 3 – 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am – 12 noon, however, there will be no service on Friday, March 30 nor Saturday, March 31, 2018. Anyone interested in making an appointment may call the library at 264-8784, X 2 and speak with the Reference Department. The library is located at 140 Queen Street one block up from the Mast General Store in downtown Boone.

My Free Taxes (myfreetaxes.com) is an online partnership between United Way Worldwide, Goodwill Industries International, and the National Disability Institute to provide free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $66,000 or less. The program uses tax preparation software donated by H&R Block. Visit United Way or the High Country United Way website at:

http://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes

http://www.highcountryunitedway.org/

Assistance for the Appalachian State University community is available at Peacock Hall, room 4015. The My Free Taxes / Free Tax Help Lab is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, 5:00 – 7:00, Feb 6 – Apr 11. Students, faculty and staff may complete their tax returns themselves with assistance available. They are closed during Spring Break (Mar 5 – 9) and whenever the University closes for inclement weather.

The AARP Tax – Aide Program is offering free tax preparation for seniors and low-middle income taxpayers at the Lois Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone on Tuesdays from 9 am – 3 pm, beginning February 6 through April 10. Call 265-8090 for more information and to make an appointment. This service is also offered at the Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US Highway 421 Sugar Grove on Mondays from 9 am – 3 pm, beginning February 12 and running until April 9. Call 297-5195 to make an appointment.

The Ashe County Public Library, 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, also offers the (VITA) Volunteer for Tax Assistance program on Mondays from 10 am – 3 pm, Tuesdays from 10 am – 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am -1 pm. To make an appointment it’s 977-5TAX (336.977.5829).

Ashe Services for Aging Senior Center, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, will offer assistance by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 30 – April 12.

To make an appointment, call 336- 246-4347.

