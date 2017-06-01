Lego Competition to Raise Money for Watauga Humane Society This Saturday, June 3

Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

Kids, adults and all other Lego lovers of the High Country take notice — the annual Boone Brick Building Contest will return to the Boone Mall this Saturday, June 3 to showcase local Lego talent and craftsmanship. The event will bring together novice to advanced Lego builders to raise funds for the Watauga Humane Society.

The contest, which is divided into seven separate competition categories, will be held on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Early online registration will remain open through Friday, and on-site registration will be available on the day of the event.

The contest’s categories are divided as follows.

Display Only

$5 donation. Participants can display their creations but will not be eligible for contest prizes. Participant prizes can be awarded.

Budding Bricksters

$5 donation and maximum age of 7 years. Participants may use DUPLOs.

Explorers

$10 donation and maximum age of 9 years. This category is designed for young participants. DUPLOs are not permitted.

Creators

$10 donation and maximum age of 15 years. This category is intended for participants with some experience building.

Brick-Brains

$10 donation and maximum age of 18 years. The Brick-Brains category is intended for experienced builders.

Brick-Stars

$10 donation and no age limit. This category is space themed (ships, dioramas, aliens, etc.).

Brickmasters

$10 donation and no age limit. This category is for advanced builders. Technic projects and Mindstorms Robotic Creations are allowed.

If you have any questions about the competition, contact Erik Lanier at [email protected] or (828) 963-3798. You can also visit the event’s webpage here.

All creations for the competition must be original, with the exception of the “Display Only” category. To view the rules and guidelines for the competition, click here.

To register for the event, open the event website’s early registration form here. To view prizes and a FAQ page for the event, visit the Boone Brick Building Contest website at boonelego.com.

