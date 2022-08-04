King Street Farmers’ Market to Host Women in Leadership Day on Tuesday, August 9

Photo submitted.

The King Street Farmers’ Market is hosting a Women in Leadership Day to highlight local women in leadership roles on Tuesday, August 9.

The Watauga Women in Leadership will be tabling and bringing a game with lots of fantastic prizes and incentives, including Stick Boy gift cards, App State picnic blankets, mugs, and more.

There will also be a cooking demonstration by Margie Mansure from the Cooperative Extension.

At the market manager’s booth, attendees can pick up a networking scavenger hunt game and receive a $5 voucher to the market if they complete it.



There will be live music from the Watkins Band, and Brick Oven Pizza is back at the market.

Finally, the King Street Farmers’ Market will be highlighting different women leaders in the community on their Instagram and Facebook pages as well.

