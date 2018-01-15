Keeping Up With the Western Youth Network: Celebrating Mentors, Bowl for Kids and Donate!

After serving as a WYN mentor for three years and witnessing first-hand the power of a mentoring relationship, Bob Michaud felt a call to action. Recognizing the barrier poverty created between children and their dreams, he wanted to create a program that empowered children to achieve those dreams.

And thus “Bob’s Buddies” was born. In this unique new WYN mentoring program, one little boy and one little girl from Green Valley School’s 4th grade class are selected to participate each year. With the advise of teachers and counselors, WYN chooses two who have demonstrated immense academic potential but whose circumstances might otherwise prevent them from reaching that potential. With the help of a specialized mentor, these two children are embraced and uplifted. With a mentor to help them, these children will now have the chance to participate in enriching extracurricular activities like sports teams, ballet, music lessons or Girl/Boy Scouts. They will receive academic resources and will have the chance to learn critical life lessons with their mentor.