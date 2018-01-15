Keeping Up With the Western Youth Network: Celebrating Mentors, Bowl for Kids and Donate!

Published Monday, January 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm
Celebrating Mentors
 The Western Youth Network (WYN) is known for impacting so many lives in the High Country- both the mentees and the mentors.  Are you interested in learning about WYN, learning about the WYN mentoring program or learning more about ways to support The Western Youth Network? If the answer is yes, then this is your Winter WYN Guide. 
 
After serving as a WYN mentor for three years and witnessing first-hand the power of a mentoring relationship, Bob Michaud felt a call to action. Recognizing the barrier poverty created between children and their dreams, he wanted to create a program that empowered children to achieve those dreams.
 
And thus “Bob’s Buddies” was born. In this unique new WYN mentoring program, one little boy and one little girl from Green Valley School’s 4th grade class are selected to participate each year. With the advise of teachers and counselors, WYN chooses two who have demonstrated immense academic potential but whose circumstances might otherwise prevent them from reaching that potential. With the help of a specialized mentor, these two children are embraced and uplifted. With a mentor to help them, these children will now have the chance to participate in enriching extracurricular activities like sports teams, ballet, music lessons or Girl/Boy Scouts. They will receive academic resources and will have the chance to learn critical life lessons with their mentor.
 
With a mentor and “buddy” investing in them, the opportunity gap separating these brilliant youth from some of their more privileged peers will shrink dramatically!
WYN wants to celebrate Bob, his new program, and all of those who currently or have previously served as mentors for the deserving youth of the High Country. January is National Mentoring month and we want everyone to know how grateful we are to those who have given their time to change young lives. Thank you!
 
Believe in mentoring? Please consider posting something on social media (tag us!) or talking to your friends about the importance of community mentoring programs. January 27th has now been designated by the Town of Boone as Boone Thank Your Mentor Day. Please help us raise awareness about the power mentoring has to change lives!
 
Interested in learning more about becoming a mentor? Just reach out to our friendly mentoring staff. Charlene Grasinger at leonardc@westernyouthnetwork.org or Angela McMann at mcmanna@westernyouthnetwork.org look forward to helping you. Commitments range from 1 hour per week in our Lunch Buddies Program to 2 hours per week in our Community-Based Mentoring Program.
 
 
Celebrate mentors and mentoring another way by joining us for a family-fun night of bowling! $10 a ticket with 50% going to WYN mentoring programs! Bring your family and friends and make it a great night for a great cause!
 
Saturday | January 27th | 11am-5pm
at High Country Lanes in Boone
 
WYN to Receive Winterfest Funds
 
WYN will receive funds from Winterfest again this year, thanks to the generosity of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. Head over to Blowing Rock any time during the weekend of January 25th-28th to support WYN and our local businesses.
 
Interested in taking “the plunge?” WYN will have several teams this year at the Polar Plunge this year in Chetola Lake. Consider jumping yourself or stopping by on Saturday between9am-11am to cheer the WYN jumpers on.
 
For the second year in a row, WYN is partnering with Edmisten Heating and Cooling for the Polar Plunge. On these bitterly cold days, turn to Edmisten for all your heating needs.
We are so grateful for Edmisten’s generous support!
 
Register to take the plunge here
Or contact Julia Roberts at robertsj@westernyouthnetwork.org for more information
 
Western Youth Network raised $33,000 for our youth development programs during the 3rd Annual Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort. Our success would not have been possible without the investments of our remarkable designers and sponsors. Thank you all for helping our youth!
 
Please consider giving to Western Youth Network this year with a check or through an online donation. Our fall and winter campaign has raised approximately $25,000 of our $30,000 goal. Please help us make the final push to raise the remaining $5,000 so we can continue to serve children who need it most in our community!
 
We are pleased to announce the continued success of our most delicious winter fundraiser! From now until February we will be selling the WYNter Wonderland Cookie, a limited edition treat from Appalachia Cookie Company.
 
Flavor: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups melted into a chocolate batter then sprinkled with powdered sugar “snow.”
 
Because of App Cookie Co’s generosity, 100% of the profits from the sales of this cookie will go straight to WYN programs.
 
Share this cookie with family, friends, neighbors, employees, business partners and more for holiday gifts. THESE COOKIES CAN BE SHIPPED NATIONWIDE.
 
To order the cookie for pick up at WYN or for nationwide delivery, please visit our special product website: wynterwonderlandcookie.weebly.com.
 
Please note that walk-in orders for the WYN cookie are not available at App Cookie Co. To order, you must order in advance using our online link above.
 
We are so thankful for the above community sponsors who have agreed to sell our cookie in their businesses. Check out the Blowing Rock Ale House and Chetola menus where this cookie will be featured in festive dessert dishes!
 
 
Thank you J.McLaughlin in Blowing Rock for supporting WYN with your Benefit Day. We are so grateful for community partners like you that make our programs possible for the resilient WYN kids!
 
Western Youth Network’s Prevention Department is proud to be working in collaboration with National Family Partnership and the Lock Your Meds campaign. This campaign is designed to reduce youth prescription drug abuse by raising awareness about the unwitting role family and friends play in supplying prescription drugs. According to the campaign, youth often get the prescription drugs they abuse from family medicine cabinets, purses and closets.
 
To learn more about this campaign or to access resources about the problem of youth prescription drug abuse, please visit the campaign website:

