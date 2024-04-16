Join the Town of Boone in Unveiling New Solar Arrays on April 19 at the Clawson-Burnley Park

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the unveiling of two solar arrays at the Clawson-Burnley Park picnic shelters. The community is invited to join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19 at 11:00 a.m., located at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, as we celebrate this milestone in sustainable energy.

These two solar arrays will help the Town of Boone reach the goals outlined in the Boone Community Climate Action Plan. Installed in collaboration with local partners Collaborative Solar LLC and Sunvolt Electric Inc., these systems exemplify the power of community-driven initiatives.

Aligned with the recently adopted Boone Community Climate Action Plan, these solar arrays begin a transformative journey toward a greener future. Developed through extensive community engagement, the Boone Community Climate Action Plan charts a course for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability across Boone.

Energy consumed by buildings emits 38% of all greenhouse gas emissions within our community. To address this challenge, the Town of Boone has set a bold target of installing three megawatts of Distributed Energy Resources (DER) by 2030. DER technologies, including solar arrays and microturbines, are instrumental in advancing our renewable energy objectives.

“We are excited to begin our journey toward increased local renewable energy generation! This is the first of many DER installations on town properties.” – George Santucci, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager

For more information regarding Solar in Boone and the Boone Community Climate Action Plan, please visit our website at www.townofboone.net/sustainability and www.townofboone.net/CCAP or contact George Santucci, Sustainability and Special Projects Manager, at george.santucci@townofboone.net.

Let’s illuminate the path towards a sustainable and resilient future for Boone and beyond together!

