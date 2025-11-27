Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opened in East Boone on November 18

BOONE, N.C. — Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, November 18, introducing its signature Italian ice, jelatis, and soft ice cream to the East Boone community.

The new shop is located at 111 Grove Street, just off East King Street, and features a unique timber frame design inspired by mountain cabin architecture.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is known for its bold, refreshing Italian Ice made fresh in each store every day, its rich and creamy soft ice cream, and its signature Jelatis—vibrant layered creations that blend the best of both. The brand has earned a loyal following for its fun, high-energy atmosphere, friendly service, and strong commitment to community involvement. With many Italian Ice flavors that are naturally dairy-free and gluten-free, Jeremiah’s provides an inclusive treat experience that appeals to guests of all ages and dietary needs.

Owned and operated by longtime High Country residents Chelsea and Rob Garrett, the 1,400-square-foot dessert shop offers a welcoming space with indoor bar seating, a spacious deck, and a drive-through window for weekend and evening service.

Chelsea, a local real estate attorney specializing in zoning and land use, and Rob, a real estate broker, are bringing their entrepreneurial spirit to a neighborhood they’ve called home for two decades.

“We want Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to be more than just a dessert spot. We see it as a community hangout and a first job for many local teens,” said Chelsea Garrett. “We’re excited to bring something new and joyful to the East Boone area.”

The location has hired 20–25 team members, mostly high school and college students. The Garretts’ 17-year-old son will also work at the shop, helping with the family’s hands-on approach to running the business.

The shop’s unique look was designed by close friend Sid Green of Harden Creek Timber Frame and Millwork, who also owns the property. A hand-painted mural inside the shop showcases a whimsical mix of local landmarks and Jeremiah’s playful frog mascot, combining the brand’s bold character with references to Boone culture and outdoor pursuits.

Hours of operation:

Sunday–Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Drive-through: After 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends (in accordance with town regulations)

In addition to classic frozen treats, the menu features seasonal flavors such as Pumpkin Pie and Peppermint Bark, as well as gelati cakes and ice cream sandwiches available for catering.

A full grand opening celebration is planned for spring 2025, with more details to come.

For more information about Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in East Boone, visit www.jeremiahsice.com/locations/east-boone-nc/