A special thanks to members of the Boone Sunrise Rotary for spending a Wednesday afternoon cleaning up a section of the Boone Greenway. If you see folks making our community a better place, email a picture and description to [email protected] We always want to celebrate intentional acts of kindness!

To find our more information about the Boone Sunrise Rotary visit: www.boonerotary.org.

