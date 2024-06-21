Horn in the West’s 72nd Season Begins Tonight, Friday June 21 for a Journey Through History

Horn in the West™ Outdoor Drama brings to life the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone and the hardy settlers of the Blue Ridge Mountains in their struggle to preserve their freedom during the years before and during the War for Independence.

The drama highlights the settlers who came to the region seeking freedom and escape from British tyranny. Dr. Geoffrey Stuart, a prominent British physician, comes to the Colony of Carolina to study the dreaded disease smallpox, bringing his wife and son.

Through hardship and danger, house-raising and romance, the ties that bind the Stuart family and the small pioneer community grow. Dr. Stuart finds himself a respected leader in this hidden mountain community but has to resolve his conflicted feelings of loyalty to the Crown and his family’s sympathy for the Regulators and their fight for American independence.

Experience the excitement of the American frontier like never before with Horn in the West! Follow the brave pioneers as they navigate the challenges of the wilderness, all while surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With thrilling action, incredible music, and a powerful story of hope and perseverance, Horn in the West is an adventure you won’t want to miss. Buy your tickets now and join us for a journey through history!

The house gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.



You may purchase tickets at the box office, located on the grounds of the Daniel Boone Park at the top of the parking lot at the entrance to the walkway leading to the Hickory Ridge History Museum and the amphitheater. The box office is open on show days, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tax will be added to the price of the ticket. Curious about the seating chart? Click HERE to view!



You may purchase tickets online as well as over the phone at 828-264-2120 during box office hours (Tue. – Sat. 10am to 3pm starting in June).

V.I.P. PACKAGE

TAX AND A 10% ONLINE TICKETING FEE ADDED TO TICKET PRICE.

These seats are in the traditional mid-house and front VIP rows.

Adults and Students: $45, Children 12 and under: $35, Groups of 20 or more: $35. These tickets include the Preferred Seating in rows A-C and S-T, Complimentary Entry to Hickory Ridge History Museum, Cushion Rental included, Cancellation Insurance, Free Popcorn and Drink, and Complimentary Souvenir Show Program! (Camps not eligible.) Tax and a $3 online purchasing fee will be added to ticket price. Discounts for affiliations do not apply to VIP tickets.

PREMIERE GENERAL ADMISSION: ASSIGNED SEATS

These seats are in the lower general admission sections that are not VIP rows.

Adults: $30, Adult Affiliation Discounts: $28, Students: $27, Children 12 and under: $20, Groups of 20 or more: $20. Tax and a $3 online purchasing fee will be added to ticket price.

GENERAL ADMISSION: FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

These seats are in the back three sections of the house, only.

Adults: $20, Adult Affiliation Discounts: $18, Students: $17, Children 12 and under: $15, Groups of 20 or more $17. Tax and a $3 online purchasing fee will be added to ticket price.

GROUPS AND CAMPS TICKET PRICES

GROUPS: General Admission tickets for groups of 20 or more are $17, Premiere Reserved tickets for groups of 20 or more are $20, VIP tickets for groups of 20 or more are $35. Call the Ticket Office for assistance. 828-264- 2120. Bus drivers get in free!

CHILD CAMPS: Tickets for each camper are $10. Counselors’ tickets are free. Call the Ticket Office to make arrangements.

DISCOUNTS FOR AFFILIATIONS AND GROUPS

RESERVED ADULT BUS GROUPS: $17

MILITARY, AAA, AARP: $2 discount, purchase at the ticket office and show proof of I.D.

FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS WEDNESDAY NIGHT DISCOUNT: Residents of Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Watauga, Wilkes counties and Johnson County, TN as well local Chamber of Commerce members receive a discounted general admission ticket of $12. MUST SHOW PROOF OF RESIDENCY AND PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE TICKET OFFICE.

CANCELLATION INSURANCE

This is live theatre, outdoors, and weather in the mountains can be fickle. We recommend checking the weather before you arrive, and dress accordingly. Umbrellas are not provided to guests.

In the event that the performance you are attending is canceled, an announcement will be made in the theater. Rain Check and Refund offers are valid only on canceled shows. If patrons leave of their own volition and the show is not canceled, no rain checks will be given.

RAIN CHECKS: You may obtain a Rain Check should the show be canceled at anytime before or after intermission. Just present your ticket to the Concession Stand or Box Office staff immediately after the cancellation. Rain Checks NEVER expire as long as we are in production! Rain Checks are valid only on canceled shows.

REFUNDS: If the show is canceled BEFORE intermission you may obtain a refund for the Base Ticket Price. This refund DOES NOT include the up-charges to Premiere or VIP Packages. You must MAIL IN your ticket with a refund request. Refunds will NOT be given the night of the performance and will be offered only on canceled shows.

CANCELLATION POLICY

As an outdoor venue we are subject to will of Mother Nature. Our commitment to you is that we will try our best to carry on with the show as long as the safety of our staff, our actors, our facility, and most importantly our guests are not in danger. Should we be experiencing weather prior to the start of the show, we will attempt to begin the performance up until 9:00 PM. Due to our license and town noise ordinances, we may not begin the show after 9:00 PM. Except for extreme circumstances, we will not make a decision on canceling a performance prior to 8:00 PM. To ensure your safety and the safety of our cast and crew, we may hold the show briefly at any point during the performance and then begin again when conditions improve. A performance is considered complete if the performance has made it to intermission. We will be happy to issue rain checks should a performance be canceled after intermission.

