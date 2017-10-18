7th Consecutive High Country Turkey Trot 5K Race Registration Is Now Open

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 9:29 am

BOONE, N.C. – October 16, 2017: – For the seventh consecutive year the High Country Turkey Trot 5K will take place Thanksgiving morning on the Boone Greenway Trail at the Clawson-Burnley Park entrance. Coach John Weaver, Director of Track, Field and Cross Country for Appalachian State University, and Big Kahuna Timing will be assisting with the event, utilizing fully automatic chip timing for the 5K Race.

The race will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with the Fun Run, for casual runners, joggers and walkers following fifteen minutes later. Named one of Our State magazines Top Ten Holiday 5K races in North Carolina, this destination race attracts around 900 participants from 26 different States and 55 unique North Carolina towns and cities.

“It sure has been exciting to watch the Turkey Trot develop into what it is today,” states Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “Last year we had our first fully-costumed winner. Michael Holland of Beech Mountain crossed the finish line dressed in full turkey gear, I would say that we have arrived.”

Since 2011, the High Country Turkey Trot has raised over $150,000 and 5,000 pounds of food to support the mission of Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit Transitional Living Facility and Crisis Assistance Resource Center serving seven rural North Carolina counties.

Presented by longtime sponsors Emily Stallings & Co. Interior Design, ECRS Software Corporation, along with new sponsor The Winkler Organization, this year’s High Country Turkey Trot is still accepting sponsorships as a premier marketing opportunity for local and regional businesses.

The event also features the Leigh Cooper Wallace winner’s chute, dedicated in 2013, a costume contest, hot apple cider, hot chocolate, healthy snacks, outdoor fire pits and gas heaters. Stick Boy pumpkin pies will be awarded to the first, second and third place overall finishes for men and women. Race results will be provided in overall and age division formats with first-place finishers in each age division receiving a certificate.

Everyone is welcome to participate, including families with children, strollers and pets on a leash. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items – canned goods, boxed goods, dry goods – for donation to the Hospitality House Bread of Life Hunger Relief programs which served over 157,500 meals last year in the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry.

Pre-registration, available online at HCTurkeyTrot.org, is $30 for adults & teens and $10 for kids 12 and under. Adult & teen registration includes a commemorative long sleeve t-shirt while kids registration includes a Turkey Trot refrigerator magnet. Kids 12 & under wishing to receive a commemorative t-shirt, need to register as an adult/teen and choose t-shirt size small. Early-bird registration deadline is November 11.

Back by popular demand is the Sleep-In Option. Perfect for someone who’s not a morning person, is stuck at home cooking the Turkey or just loves to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, this option allows folks to participate and still receive a commemorative long-sleeve T-Shirt!

Sponsorships and Naming Rights still available for the High Country’s largest 5K. For sponsorship information and questions email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org or call 828.264.1237 ext. 6.

To learn more about the mission of Hospitality House please visit HospHouse.org, like them on Facebook Facebook.com/HospHouse and follow them on Twitter @HospHouseBoone.

Comments

comments