High Country Photography Showcase Spotlights Local Talent

Provided by: Watauga County Public Library

High Country photographers will share a selection of their best nature images from 2025 in a free presentation at the Boone branch of the Watauga County Public Library on Thursday, December 11, beginning at 5 p.m.

The free event is hosted by the High Country region of the Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association (CNPA). It will be held in the library’s community meeting room at 140 Queen Street. The public is invited to attend.

Each photographer will show four-to-six images they produced in the past year including landscapes, wildlife, night-sky, waterfalls, birds, insects, wildflowers and more. They will also provide details on the inspiration behind their photos and the techniques used in capturing and processing them.

“The High Country benefits from a robust community of nature photographers and we’re excited to celebrate the work of several of those talented individuals,” said Randy Reed, co-coordinator of the local CNPA chapter.

CNPA is a conservation-focused group of amateur and professional photographers from across North and South Carolina. The High Country region is made up of members from Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, Avery, and Catawba counties as well as surrounding areas.

More information about CNPA is available at www.cnpa.org/high-country-about