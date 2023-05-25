Body Found in Winkler Creek Identified

Boone NC- On May 24th, 2023, around 3:45 p.m., a subject conducting research in Winkler Creek located a deceased individual in the creek behind the Broyhill Wellness Center, located at 232 Boone Heights Drive. Members of the Boone Police Department, Boone Fire Department, and Watauga EMS responded and confirmed the subject was deceased.

Detectives of the Boone Police Department responded and identified the deceased as Christopher Lee Strickland, age 35. Strickland was last known to be camping along the bank of Winkler Creek upstream from where he was located. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

No suspects are being sought and there is no evidence to suggest criminal activity. The North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner assumed jurisdiction of the body while the Boone Police Department conducted its investigation. Cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed by the medical examiner.

Courtesy of Boone Police Department

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

