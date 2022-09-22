Hardin Park stays unbeaten, Blowing Rock sweeps at home

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Several split decisions marked the Watauga County middle school volleyball action on Sept. 20. Hardin Park and Parkway continued to roll through opponents, while the standings in the bottom two-thirds of the league got more muddled as teams that lost in the first two weeks seem to have gotten stronger and more confident with experience.
At the Blowing Rock gymnasium, the host Rockets dropped their first set to Green Valley narrowly, 22-25, but rallied to take the next two sets more convincingly, 25-18, 15-10.
In the second pairing at Blowing Rock, Mabel defeated Green Valley in a split decision, 2-1 (13-25, 25-15, 15-11), but then was swept by Blowing Rock, 2-0 (25-14, 15-13).
At the Valle Crucis hosted tri-match, Hardin Park dispatched both Cove Creek (25-9, 25-17) and Valle Crucis (25-13, 25-8) in straight sets, while Cove Creek won a close encounter with their hosts, 2-1 (25-23. 20-25, 15-13).
In the lone solo match hosted by Bethel, Parkway proved to be an inhospitable guest in sweeping, 2-0 (25-7, 25-21).
STANDINGS after Sept. 20 matches
|PLACE
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|1
|Hardin Park
|7-0
|2
|Parkway
|6-1
|3
|Cove Creek
|5-2
|T4
|Blowing Rock
|3-4
|T4
|Mabel
|3-4
|6
|Valle Crucis
|2-5
|T7
|Green Valley
|1-6
|T7
|Bethel
|1-6
