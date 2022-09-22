Hardin Park stays unbeaten, Blowing Rock sweeps at home

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Several split decisions marked the Watauga County middle school volleyball action on Sept. 20. Hardin Park and Parkway continued to roll through opponents, while the standings in the bottom two-thirds of the league got more muddled as teams that lost in the first two weeks seem to have gotten stronger and more confident with experience.

Green Valley’s Ansleigh Watson goes for a ‘dig’ against Mabel on Sept. 20, in a tri-match hosted by Blowing Rock. Photo by David Rogers

At the Blowing Rock gymnasium, the host Rockets dropped their first set to Green Valley narrowly, 22-25, but rallied to take the next two sets more convincingly, 25-18, 15-10.

In the second pairing at Blowing Rock, Mabel defeated Green Valley in a split decision, 2-1 (13-25, 25-15, 15-11), but then was swept by Blowing Rock, 2-0 (25-14, 15-13).

Two Blowing Rock players converge on the ball, including Alaina Portero (14), in a tri-match pairing vs. Mabel on Sept. 20, hosted by Blowing Rock. Photo by David Rogers.

At the Valle Crucis hosted tri-match, Hardin Park dispatched both Cove Creek (25-9, 25-17) and Valle Crucis (25-13, 25-8) in straight sets, while Cove Creek won a close encounter with their hosts, 2-1 (25-23. 20-25, 15-13).

In the lone solo match hosted by Bethel, Parkway proved to be an inhospitable guest in sweeping, 2-0 (25-7, 25-21).

STANDINGS after Sept. 20 matches

PLACE SCHOOL RECORD 1 Hardin Park 7-0 2 Parkway 6-1 3 Cove Creek 5-2 T4 Blowing Rock 3-4 T4 Mabel 3-4 6 Valle Crucis 2-5 T7 Green Valley 1-6 T7 Bethel 1-6

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

