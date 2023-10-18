Halloween at the Farmers’ Market and Third Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Boone – The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is thrilled to announce the return of the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, set to take place during Halloween at the Market on October 28th. This creative and family-friendly event is presented in partnership with the Watauga Arts Council and made possible through the generous support of Fishel Organic Farm.

Pumpkin Pick-up: October 23, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Pumpkin Contest: October 28, 2023

Time: Pumpkins due by 10:00 AM, Winners announced and prizes awarded at 11:00 AM

To ensure that all participants have access to pumpkins for the contest, pumpkins will be available for pickup at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on October 23rd, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Fishel Organic Farm, our generous sponsor, will provide these pumpkins for free upon registration.

But that’s not all! In addition to the pumpkin decorating fun, we are excited to announce the return of the Vendor Costume Contest. Our market vendors are known for their creativity, and we encourage them to get in the Halloween spirit by donning their spookiest or most imaginative costumes. Customers are invited to vote for their favorites, and prizes will be awarded to the most creatively dressed vendors.

“The Pumpkin Decorating Contest has become a cherished tradition at the Market,” said Michelle Dineen, Manager of the Watauga County Farmers Market. “We’re also excited to see our vendors get into the Halloween spirit with the Vendor Costume Contest. It’s a wonderful way to add an extra layer of fun and to get folks excited about coming out to support our local makers and farmers.”

Participants can expect an array of categories to showcase their pumpkin-decorating talents, from traditional designs to whimsical creations. Carved, painted and otherwise decorated pumpkins are all eligible for entry. Prizes will be awarded to the top entries in both youth and adult categories, and there’s no shortage of friendly competition. Additionally, a panel of judges appointed by the Watauga Arts Council will select the most outstanding pumpkins, making this a fun and inclusive event for everyone.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Fishel Organic Farm for providing pumpkins and helping us make this event accessible to the entire community,” said Amber Bateman Executive Director of the Watauga Arts Council. “It’s such a great way to enjoy the spirit of the season and to encourage folks to embrace their creativity!”

Whether you’re a seasoned pumpkin artist or just looking for a day of family fun, Halloween at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market and the Third Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for October 28th and come join us in celebrating the fall season with creativity, community, and, of course, pumpkins!

For more information, please contact:

Michelle Dineen

wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market:

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! Each Saturday from May through November you will find a vibrant hub of local produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit in the parking lot at the Daniel Boone Park located near downtown Boone, NC. It’s a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate the flavors of the region and support local farmers and artisans. Halloween at the Market is just one of the many exciting events that take place throughout the year. For more information, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

About Watauga Arts Council:

The Watauga Arts Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts in Watauga County. Through various initiatives and events, they strive to enhance the cultural vibrancy of the region. For more information, please visit watauga-arts.org.

About Fishel Organic Farm:

Fishel Organic Farm is a family-owned farm located in Grassy Creek, NC that specializes in organic produce and sustainable farming practices. They are committed to providing fresh, quality produce, pastured pork, and seasonal decor to the community while promoting environmental stewardship.

Courtesy of The Watauga County Farmers’ Market

