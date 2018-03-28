Girls on the Run Recieve $12,000 Donation From Triple Crown; Jesse Miller receives the Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award

Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 1:38 pm

High Country Triple Crown donates $12,000 to Girls on the Run of the High Country

As the result of the dedication of hundreds of runners and community sponsors, The High Country Triple Crown donated $12,000 to Girls on the Run of the High Country at the annual Luck o’ the Lassie Celebration on March 18. In a giant check presented by Jean Roberts, board member of the organization, the proceeds will benefit participants in the Girls on the Run program who need financial assistance to be able to participate. The High Country Triple Crown has donated $70,000 to Girls on the Run of the High Country since it first became affiliated with the program in 2012.

“The Hard Half.” “Two Mile of Pure Hill.” “The Cub.” The High Country Triple Crown race series is considered challenging and very competitive. Runners from all over the southeast come to the high country to participate and to enjoy both the fun nature of the events and the worthy cause that the Triple Crown supports.

High Country Triple Crown races in 2018 are scheduled for May 26 (The Cub), August 25 (High Country Half Marathon) and October 6 (The Knob). Online registration is open for all events at www.triplecrown.appstate.edu.

Girls on the Run is a positive youth development after school program for 3rd-8th grade girls and part of an international organization with over 120,000 participants on an annual basis. Our program started in 2009 and we enthusiastically serve the girls of Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes and Avery Counties.

For more information visit https://gotr.appstate.edu/

Jesse Miller receives the annual Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award at the Luck o’ the Lassie Celebration

Local auctioneering legend Jesse Miller was honored as the sixth recipient of the Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award during the annual Luck o’ the Lassie Celebration, held at the Best Cellar and Inn at Ragged Gardens, in Blowing Rock on March 18. Although trained as a professional auctioneer, Miller donates his services to local non-profits in order to fulfill fundraising goals. Since 2009, Miller has facilitated the earnings over $1,000,000 going towards organizations in the high country.

“Jesse brings life to an event,” says Amy Odom of the Boone Service League who assisted Miller at the Luck o’ the Lassie.

The Leigh Cooper Wallace Making a Difference Award is given annually to someone who has made an impact on the Girls on the Run of the High Country organization. Wallace, who died in 2012, was a founding member of Girls on the Run, a standout Appstate Track athlete and much-loved teacher at Watauga High School. Girls on the Run director Mary Sheryl Horine states, “We honor someone who mirrors the values of Girls on the Run. Someone who is intentional in their actions to make a positive change on others and in their community.”

Girls on the Run of the High Country is a community-based program of the Beaver College of Health Sciences at Appalachian State University. The program inspires girls in 3rd-5th grade to be healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Currently, 180 girls are meeting twice per week throughout the spring season which ends on May 6 with the Girls on the Run 5k.

