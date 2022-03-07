Get Pickled at Watauga County Parks and Recreation in Honor of Bruce Comer

Watauga County Parks and Recreation

The Watauga Country Recreation Center will be hosting the “Get Pickled – Pickleball Tournament” in honor of Bruce Comer on March 26-27. The Doubles Pool Play Tournament is open to anyone 18+ and costs $50.00 per team.

Tournament format: you are guaranteed 3 games within your four team bracket (random draw). You will play each of the other 3 teams in a single game to 15. At the end of those games, the top 2 teams in the bracket, will play a single game to 15 and are declared the winner. The winner of each pool will receive bragging rights and a token prize.

Divisions: We have added a preference of Mixed, Women’s, and Men’s divisions to your registration. Simply fill-in in which division you wish to play. If you have no preference, please indicate “no preference.”

Special Requests: There are no age divisions in this 18 and up tournament. If you have a request, we’ll do our best to accommodate but not guaranteed. If you register to play Saturday and Sunday, you must pay for both days. No deadline. Taking the first 32 teams to register for each day. You will self-officiate your matches with court monitors at each court. If there is a disagreement, the court monitor will assist.

All matches will be held at the Watauga Community Recreation Center 231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC. To register: https://rec.watgov.org/ , then click under Special Events to find the tournament. Any questions, feel free to call 828.264.9511 or [email protected] or [email protected]

Courtesy of Watauga County Parks and Recreation

