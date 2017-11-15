This is the Final Week for High Country Turkey Trot 5K Registration, Prices increase Nov. 17

Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

Hampton Inn & Suites named official hotel; offering special rate

(2016 High Country Turkey Trot 5K runners take off on the Boone Greenway Trail)

BOONE, N.C. – November 06, 2017: – The registration deadline is fast approaching for the seventh annual High Country Turkey Trot 5K taking place Thanksgiving morning on the Boone, N.C. Greenway Trail.

Registration, available online at HCTurkeyTrot.org, is $30 for adults & teens and $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration prices increase to $35 and $15 respectively on November 17.

Named one of Our State magazines Top Ten Holiday 5K races in North Carolina, this destination race attracts around 900 participants from 26 different States and 55 unique North Carolina towns and cities. To accommodate the hundreds of out of town runners, Hampton Inn & Suites has come on board as the official hotel sponsor for the High Country Turkey Trot.

“Hampton Inn & Suites is excited to not only be a partner with the Turkey Trot but also to be a host hotel for the event, states Boone Hampton Inn & Suites assistant general manager Anthony Brumfield II. “We are excited to assist with such an amazing event and to provide an impact on our local community! It allows us to express our ‘Hands on Hamptonality’ which is core to our company!

Since 2011, the High Country Turkey Trot has raised over $150,000 and 5,000 pounds of food to support the mission of Hospitality House, a regional nonprofit Transitional Living Facility and Crisis Assistance Resource Center serving seven rural North Carolina counties.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hampton Inn & Suites,” states Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “Being able to offer a special hotel package for the hundreds of visitors coming to Boone to run the Turkey Trot has been a goal from the beginning. The fact that the team at Hampton is invested in our community, having worked directly with us during flooding and frigid weather, makes it that more special.”

Presented by longtime sponsors Emily Stallings & Co. Interior Design, ECRS Software Corporation, along with new sponsor The Winkler Organization, this year’s race will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with the Fun Run/Walk, for casual runners, joggers and walkers following fifteen minutes later. Coach John Weaver, Director of Track, Field and Cross Country for Appalachian State University, and Big Kahuna Timing will be assisting with the event, utilizing fully automatic chip timing for the 5K Race.

The event, supported by Wren’s Nest Landscaping, OP Smiles, Skyline/Skybest, LifeStore, Echota – Foscoe Companies, Saint Elizabeth of the Hills, Knights of Columbus Council #11966 and First National Bank, also features the Leigh Cooper Wallace winner’s chute, dedicated in 2013, a costume contest, hot apple cider, hot chocolate, healthy snacks, outdoor fire pits and gas heaters.

Stick Boy pumpkin pies will be awarded to the first, second and third place overall finishes for men and women. Race results will be immediately posted in overall and age division formats with first-place finishers in each age division receiving a certificate in the mail.

Everyone is welcome to participate, including families with children, strollers and pets on a leash. All participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items – canned goods, boxed goods, dry goods – for donation to the Hospitality House Bread of Life Hunger Relief programs which served over 157,500 meals last year in the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry.

To book the special hotel rate visit HCTurkeyTrot.org and click on the Hampton Inn & Suites logo.

For additional information or questions, email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org or call 828.264.1237 ext. 6.

To learn more about the mission of Hospitality House please visit HospHouse.org, like them on Facebook Facebook.com/HospHouse and follow them on Twitter @HospHouseBoone.

Comments

comments