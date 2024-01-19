February’s Agenda Item Submission Deadline and Solicitation for Boards for the Town of Boone

If anyone wishes to have an agenda item considered by the Boone Town Council at one of their upcoming regular meetings, scheduled for Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m. and Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., it must be submitted to the Town Clerk by Friday, February 2, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The agenda item request form is available on the Town’s Web site (www.townofboone.net) or can be picked up at Town Hall, 567 W. King Street. The request shall include a description of the subject matter involved and an explanation of the action which is requested. When appropriate, it shall be accompanied by such materials and documents as may be needed in order to explain or understand the request.

Please note: All water allocation requests that require Town Council’s approval must be fully completed and turned in to the Public Works Department by the first calendar day of the month by 5 p.m. (or the closest prior weekday) in order to be placed on that month’s Town Council agenda. Requests are taken on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of five per Council meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 828-268-6200 or by e-mail at Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Boone is currently soliciting applications from people who would like to serve on the following boards:

POSITIONS OPEN

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

One regular position, Three alternate positions

CULTURAL RESOURCES ADVISORY BOARD

One student position

DOWNTOWN BOONE DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

One Council-appointed position

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

One student position

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

One regular position

PLANNING COMMISSION

Two regular positions

TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Four open positions:

1-resident position

1-resident position (expires 3/16/24) 1-business that collects tax 1-restaurant owner/operator

The next application deadline will be February 2, 2024, by 5 p.m. If you qualify for any of the positions and would like to apply, please contact Town Clerk Nicole Harmon-Church at 268-6200 or e-mail Nicole.harmon@townofboone.net for more information. You may also visit the Town’s Web site at www.townofboone.net to view information about the various boards and to download an application form.

