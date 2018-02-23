February Only: W.A.M.Y. Community Action’s Have a Heart Program

By Ashley Cook
During the month of February, help W.A.M.Y have a heart for our community! For only one dollar, you can purchase a heart from one of the participating vendors. Your heart goes right back into supporting your community and helping to break the cycle of poverty in the high country.
Want to purchase a heart? The Participating Vendors Include:
Bella’s Italian Restaurant
The New Public House & Hotel
Black Cat Burrito
Highway Robbery
Hatchet Coffee
Espresso News
The Dogwood
Miracle Grounds
Mountain Grounds Coffee & Tea Co.
Lost Province
Canvas Beauty Bar
Boone Drug Deerfield
Jill’s Hair Port
What is W.A.M.Y.?
WAMY is a local non-profit that has served Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties for more than 5 decades. Our programs center around helping those in our community break the cycle of poverty. When our neighbors are happy and healthy – our community thrives!
About W.A.M.Y. Community Action
Our agency was founded on the core values of hard work, determination, integrity and community spirit. Our services are here to provide support for families who are most in need and ready to make the changes necessary to improve their lives. As a community action organization, WAMY is able to offer different services and programs, based on the needs in the communities we serve. We were created to fill gaps in the communities between the needs of the low-income and the services that are currently available.
Contact Us
Call our toll-free number: 1-800-571-WAMY (9269), visit our website http://wamycommunityaction.org/, or visit us at one of our follow locations:
-
Watauga County
225 Birch Street, Suite 2
Boone, NC 28607
Phone: 828-264-2421
Fax: 828-264-0952
-
Mitchell County
261 Oak Avenue
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
Phone: 828-766-9150
Fax: 828-765-9128
-
Avery County
723 Cranberry Street
Newland, NC 28657
Phone: 828-733-0156
Fax: 828-737-7991
-
Yancey County
1040 E. US Hwy. 19E
Burnsville, NC 28714
Phone: 828-682-6618