February Events at VFW Post 7031: Share Night at Bojangles, No Barriers Expedition and More

Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Attention veterans and community members of the High Country: check out this month’s exciting events at Boone’s VFW Post 7031!

February 22 – Share Night at Bojangles

Bojangles at 1277 US Hwy 421 South in Boone will share a portion of its profits with its partner, VFW Post 7031, on Wednesday, February 22. Purchases made at the restaurant from 5 – 8 p.m. will go towards the local post.

ASU’s Student Veterans Association will soon team up with Bojangles on 1064 Blowing Rock Rd. for similar events.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to enjoy a staple of the Carolinas while helping veterans from the area!

February 28 – Application Deadline for Blue Ridge Energy “No Barriers” Program for Rural Veterans with Disabilities

Blue Ridge Energy is currently seeking local veterans with disabilities for nomination to the No Barriers Warriors expedition program. The program is a five-day expedition in Colorado “designed to help veterans with disabilities to transform their lives through curriculum-based experiences in challenging environments.”

Blue Ridge Energy is accepting nominations from the area to participate in the program. Four disabled veterans, one from each district (Caldwell/Alexander, Watauga/Avery, Ashe/Wilkes and Alleghany Counties), will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the No Barriers Summit in Lake Tahoe, California.

Out of the four nominees, one disabled veteran will be selected by an employee veterans group to participate in the No Barriers Warriors Expedition in Colorado.

There will be no cost for the program and summit for veterans. You can click here to access the application for the program.

American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces and the Home Fire Campaign to Install Smoke Detectors for Free

The American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces and the Home Fire Campaign are teaming up to install smoke detectors for veterans and their families at no cost. Upon request, volunteers will travel to veterans’ homes to install smoke detectors with a 10-year battery life.

The service comes at no cost to veterans or their families, and the volunteers will return to replace batteries after the 10-year lifespan expires. If you or a veteran in the family would like a smoke detector installed, contact VFW Post 7031.

Keep your eyes open for additional events with VFW Post 7031 in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments