F.A.R.M. Cafe Launching ‘Take Us to Ten’ Campaign with Grand Reopening July 16

Like many businesses, F.A.R.M. Cafe experienced an uncertain future in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. After closing in March of 2020 to the public, F.A.R.M. Cafe immediately adapted its efforts to continue the mission of feeding those in need by focusing on outreach meals and food access programs in the community. In June, the cafe opened for curbside/to-go meal pickup only and continued that practice until June 1st of 2021 when the dining room reopened for indoor seating.

As a thank you to the supportive High Country community, on July 16th, F.A.R.M. Cafe invites all to join us for a celebratory lunch event sponsored by Bruce & Patty Hill. We will have the music of The Never Too Late Bluegrass Band with the first “Buy Boone Lunch,” fundraiser of the year! The Never Too Late Bluegrass band is a seasoned band with decades of experience. Since 2001, its members have released two CD albums and even performed a one hour special on Winston Salem’s PBS. Expect music filled with expert instrumentation and tight vocal harmonies during their performance at F.A.R.M. Cafe.

In addition to the music, F.A.R.M. Cafe staff will be offering a meal full of locally produced foods honoring our network of growers. We welcome all to “rejoin” us in our mission to feed all regardless of means and celebrate the reopening of our dining room. On “Buy Boone Lunch” days at the cafe, the basic cost of food and operations is covered by the sponsoring organization or individuals. This generosity allows additional meal donations to help provide meals for those who are struggling with food insecurity.

This event is one of many that will be part of the cafe’s “Take Us to Ten” Campaign celebrating the upcoming tenth anniversary of F.A.R.M. Cafe which first opened in May of 2012. Stay tuned as many festive activities including a charity disc golf tournament will be announced for 2022! Visit our website for more details in the coming months.

F.A.R.M. Cafe is located in the Boone Drug Downtown location at 617 West King Street. Tuesday through Friday, the cafe serves lunch from 11:00 to 2:00. Monday and Saturday are dedicated to preparing outreach meals for various partner agencies. Please join us on July 16th as we continue our mission “to build a healthy and inclusive community by providing high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources, served in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means.”

