20th Annual Cycle North Carolina Announces “Mountains to Coast” Route

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 1:03 pm

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2018 – Wit Tuttell, the Executive Director of Visit NC, announced the 2018 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route with the help of town representatives in a pre-recorded video released at the Cycle North Carolina Route Announcement Party, held at Bond Brothers Beer Company in downtown Cary on Jan. 31.

To view the video of the “Mountains to Coast” Tour announcement, visit: https://youtu.be/coTvUrhifOk

The twentieth annual ride is scheduled for a Black Mountain to Oak Island route, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2018. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on Sept. 29th in Black Mountain, and will arrive at the beach in Oak Island on Oct. 6, with 1,100 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Morganton, Mooresville, Archdale, Southern Pines, Dunn and Elizabethtown.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism, Capital Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners. Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 19 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

Online registration is open at www.cyclenorthcarolina.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early, to avoid missing out on the highlight of the year for bicycling in North Carolina.

In addition to the “Mountains to Coast” Tour, Cycle North Carolina will host the Coastal Ride in Washington, NC, April 20-22, 2018. Cycle North Carolina will also host its fifth annual Mountain Ride in Tryon, NC, Aug. 4-5, 2018. Registration for the Coastal Ride is sold out, but registration for the Mountain Ride is open at www.cyclenorthcarolina.org.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by Visit North Carolina. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, BB&T, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Lowes Foods, the N.C. Department of Transportation and Cycling Spoken Here.

North Carolina Amateur Sports is a 501c(3) nonprofit charitable organization that annually organizes the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of the spirit of amateur sports, physical fitness and health to all ages and skill levels through the participation in organized events which enrich the state of North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.

