Easter in the High Country: Dates and Times for Easter Egg Hunts and Church Services

by Kate Herman

Easter Sunday will take place on April 1 this year. For those who are deciding how to celebrate Easter, here is a list of Easter Sunday Services and egg hunts to attend. Some egg hunts are taking place this coming weekend, others will take place on Easter weekend.

Boone United Methodist Church

Service time: 8: 45 a.m. (contemporary), 10:55 (Crossroads is held in the gym- very contemporary), 11 a.m. (traditional)

Location: 471 New Market Blvd., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-6090

Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Harvest House

Service time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

Phone: (828) 367-3716

Harvest House is welcoming all to join them for Easter Sunday. For those who wish to attend the Good Friday Seder, here is a registration link https://hhcboone.churchcenter.com/registrations/.

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church

Service time: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (in Spanish)

Location: 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-8338

Laurel Springs Baptist Church

Service time: Sunrise and breakfast at 7 a.m., worship at 10:30

Location: 7504 U.S. Hwy 421 S, Deep Gap.

Phone: (828) 262-1330

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church

Service time: The Easter Vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There will be an Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

Location: 140 Chestnut Drive, Blowing Rock.

Phone: (828) 295-7323

First Presbyterian Church

Service time: 9:30 a.m. Easter Celebration and 10:30 a.m. Worship the Risen King

Location: 131 Big Valley St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-3906

Alliance Bible Fellowship

Service time: 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

Location: 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass

Phone: (828) 264-8312

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Service time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: 115 E King St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-2206

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. on Easter.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Service time: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Location: 170 Councill St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-8943

First Baptist Church of Boone

Service time: 11 a.m.

Location: 375 W King St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-2441

First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock

Service time: 10 a.m.

Location: 350 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

Phone: (828) 295-7715

Easter Egg Hunt: 9: 15 a.m. on Easter.

The Town of Boone Scavenger Hunt Portion of the Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, March 31, with the downtown merchants, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is for kids ages 8-12.

The Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department’s Hoppy Easter Party will take place on Saturday March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will take place at the Buckeye Recreation Center starting with breakfast. The event will continue with games, crafts, and egg hunts. This family-friendly event is free.

Happy egg hunting and Easter to all!

