Easter in the High Country: Dates and Times for Easter Egg Hunts and Church Services

by Kate Herman
Easter Sunday will take place on April 1 this year. For those who are deciding how to celebrate Easter, here is a list of Easter Sunday Services and egg hunts to attend. Some egg hunts are taking place this coming weekend, others will take place on Easter weekend.
Boone United Methodist Church
Service time: 8: 45 a.m. (contemporary), 10:55 (Crossroads is held in the gym- very contemporary), 11 a.m. (traditional)
Location: 471 New Market Blvd., Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-6090
Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
Harvest House
Service time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.
Phone: (828) 367-3716
Harvest House is welcoming all to join them for Easter Sunday. For those who wish to attend the Good Friday Seder, here is a registration link https://hhcboone.churchcenter.com/registrations/.
St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church
Service time: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (in Spanish)
Location: 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-8338
Laurel Springs Baptist Church
Service time: Sunrise and breakfast at 7 a.m., worship at 10:30
Location: 7504 U.S. Hwy 421 S, Deep Gap.
Phone: (828) 262-1330
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church
Service time: The Easter Vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There will be an Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.
Location: 140 Chestnut Drive, Blowing Rock.
Phone: (828) 295-7323
First Presbyterian Church
Service time: 9:30 a.m. Easter Celebration and 10:30 a.m. Worship the Risen King
Location: 131 Big Valley St., Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-3906
Alliance Bible Fellowship
Service time: 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Location: 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass
Phone: (828) 264-8312
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Service time: 8:30 a.m.
Location: 115 E King St., Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-2206
Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. on Easter.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Service time: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Location: 170 Councill St., Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-8943
First Baptist Church of Boone
Service time: 11 a.m.
Location: 375 W King St., Boone.
Phone: (828) 264-2441
First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock
Service time: 10 a.m.
Location: 350 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock
Phone: (828) 295-7715
Easter Egg Hunt: 9: 15 a.m. on Easter.
The Town of Boone Scavenger Hunt Portion of the Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, March 31, with the downtown merchants, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is for kids ages 8-12.
The Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department’s Hoppy Easter Party will take place on Saturday March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will take place at the Buckeye Recreation Center starting with breakfast. The event will continue with games, crafts, and egg hunts. This family-friendly event is free.
Happy egg hunting and Easter to all!