Downtown Boone Development Association to Host Advanced Destination Workshop with Jon Schallert on Tuesday, March 25

The Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA) is excited to welcome nationally recognized business expert Jon Schallert for an Advanced Destination Workshop on Tuesday, March 25 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. This opportunity is made possible through the NC Main Street Program, utilizing an economic development grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which continues to support the growth and success of downtown Boone and its local businesses.

Schallert, a leading expert in destination marketing, will provide in-depth training for downtown businesses that is focused on helping businesses transform into consumer destinations. His strategies, used by businesses across the country, focus on attracting more visitors, increasing revenue, and building long-term sustainability.

This initiative aligns with the NC Main Street Program’s Main to Main Trail, a statewide effort to highlight and promote vibrant downtowns as unique travel destinations. Through this program, Boone is working alongside other NC Main Street communities to enhance its appeal to visitors, strengthen local businesses, and solidify its reputation as a must-visit destination in North Carolina.

The DBDA is especially grateful for the support of the NC Main Street Program, which has helped fund this opportunity. As part of this initiative, downtown businesses—including Mast General Store, Vidalia’s Restaurant and Wine Bar, Lost Province Downtown Brewpub, South End Brewing, The Horton Hotel, Magic Cycles, Ambrosia Arcade/Hole Lotta Doughnuts, Appalachian Antique Mall, The Appalachian Theatre and 828 Real Estate—along with Town staff and the Downtown Boone Development Association, are actively working toward becoming Certified NC Destination Businesses, positioning themselves as standout locations within the Main to Main Trail.

“We are thrilled to bring Jon Schallert to Boone to provide advanced training for our local businesses,” said Lane Moody, Downtown Development Coordinator. “This workshop not only helps businesses develop as destinations but also strengthens Boone’s position within the broader NC Main to Main Trail network.”

The Advanced Destination Workshop is part of a broader effort to enhance Boone’s downtown economy and tourism appeal, ensuring that businesses have the tools and strategies needed to thrive in today’s competitive market.

For more information about the workshop, the NC Destination Business Certification, or Boone’s participation in the NC Main to Main Trail, please contact Lane Moody at lane.moody@townofboone.net or 828-268-6283.

About the Downtown Boone Development Association

The Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA) is dedicated to the promotion, enhancement, and preservation of downtown Boone as a vibrant, thriving commercial district. Through partnerships, events, and business support initiatives, the DBDA works to ensure a strong and sustainable downtown community.

Group attending the first training session in Lexington last fall. Pictured from left to right: Allexia Brewer – Ambrosia Arcade, Kenton McCollum – High Country Health, Brad Farthing – Town of Boone, Kendra Sink – Mast General Store, Mike Boone – Magic Cycles, Renee Boughman – F.A.R.M. Café, Lane Moody – Downtown Boone Development Association, Jon Schallert- Destination University, Michelle Novacek – Appalachian State, Suzanne Livesay – Appalachian Theatre, Alyssa Hasty – Lost Province

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

