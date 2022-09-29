Davidson leads Pioneer women to 8-1 win over Alexander Central in WTEN

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C. — Watauga’s Pioneers won all but one singles match and swept the doubles competition on Sept. 26 over visiting Alexander Central, led by Sienna Davidson’s 6-0, 6-4 defeat of ACHS’ Emmy Rogers.

The Pioneers’ Amira Younce similarly dominated the Cougars’s Taylor Sharpe in the No. 2 singles match, while Larisa Muse dispatched Hannah Kilby, 6-0, 6-1. Alaina Muse had just a little more trouble in defeating Adisyn Eckard, 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 4 singles match.

The No. 5 singles match saw Larson Berry of Watauga prevail over AC’s Ella Deal, 6-2, 6-2, before the Cougars’ Jenna Mason put the visitors on the team scoreboard in defeating the Pioneers’ Serena Jewell-Miller at No. 6 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Younce and Davidson had little trouble with Alexander Central’s tandem of Rogers and Sharpe, winning 8-2. Alaina Muse and Laurel West teamed up at No. 2 doubles to defeat the Cougars’ Kilby and Mason, 8-4. At No. 3 doubles, Watauga’s Katie Harrison and Abbi Shuman prevalied over ACHS’ Eckard and Alaina Peterson, 8-5.

Now 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Conference, the Pioneers look to extend the unbeaten conference streak when they travel to Hibriten on Sept. 28 and to Freedom on Oct. 3, before completing the regular season at home vs. Ashe County on Oct. 5.

