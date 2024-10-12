Daniel Boone Park Area Usage by FEMA Update in the Wake of Hurricane Helene

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approached the Town of Boone about using the Daniel Boone Parking Lot at 591 Horn in West Drive as a temporary staging area for all FEMA employees. At this staging area, FEMA employees will be housed to prevent taking up valuable short-term housing that is desperately needed by community members displaced by Hurricane Helene.

This spot was chosen as the Town of Boone is the centralized municipality in the High Country region devastated by Hurricane Helene and has access to other surrounding counties and communities. Here, FEMA can conduct recovery efforts for our mountain community without taxing our temporary housing inventory.

Furthermore, the Daniel Boone Park area is currently used as a temporary disaster debris staging area. Due to its size, topography, location, and accessibility, it is the only parcel within the Town that is permitted as a site for debris left in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The emergency clause on all licensing agreements for this property was enacted to provide assistance to the Town and surrounding communities.

For those who have not yet contacted our Parking Department regarding rented spaces at the Daniel Boone Parking Lot, please do so at (828) 268-6229 or parking@townofboone.net. You will receive a $480 credit to purchase a parking space in a different location for the remainder of the 2024/2025 academic year.

For the remainder of the season, the Watauga County Farmers’ Market will be located at the Leon Levine Hall Parking Lot, 1179 State Farm Road. Next week, October 14th to October 19th, the Town of Boone will continue not to enforce parking enforcement.

(828) 268-6206 laney.wise@townofboone.net

For more information, please contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.

