Daniel Boone Chapter NSDAR Honors Veterans



The Daniel Boone Chapter NSDAR pictured during the Veterans Day event at Boone NC Mall. From left: Front row: Dee Thomas, Pamela McElreath, Jackie Adams. Back row: Kathleen McLendon, Janette Hollar, Loretta Clawson, Regent Donna McNeil, Becke Sirmon, Betsy Anderson and Mary Moretz. Photo by Kathleen McLendon.

By Sherrie Norris

November is a busy month for the Daniel Boone Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Also known as the NSDAR, or as more commonly recognized, the DAR, the Boone-based organization not only takes seriously the patriotism and sacrifices of their forefathers, but they also honor veterans from those early days right up to the most recent and current conflicts.

Such is the case this year, especially, as the organization’s members have planned and participated in numerous events that recognize veterans and noble causes.

The Daniel Boone Chapter had a large presence at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Boone Mall, on Saturday, Nov. 11, and during their regular monthly meeting, Wednesday, Nov. November 8 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Boone.

They honored several local veterans, some with personal ties to the group.

“We were honored to have these veterans present with us and sharing reflections of their time in the military,” said Regent, Donna McNeil. “We are grateful to them, and all of our veterans, for their service to our country.”

It was so special, McNeil added, to hear their stories and have them share their experiences.

They were each thanked with a card from the chapter, a gift card to a restaurant, a challenge coin — and a standing ovation!”

Also as part of the event, a video of the ‘Welcome Home from the Triad Honor Flight’ was also shown, a very touching tribute to the participants and all veterans.

Veterans honored during the November meeting included: Bryan Crutcher, Terry Ellis, J. Craig Adams and Jason Sirmon. Photo by Kathleen McLendon.

Special presentations were given by the following veterans:

Capt. Bryan P. Crutcher, husband of DAR member Carolyn Crutcher, served in the USMC from 1966 to 1971, flew CH-46helicopters in Viet Nam from 1968 – 1969; 1969-1971 Squadron Helicopter Pilot/Instructor at US Marine Air Facility, Camp LeJeune. He shared a memorable quote from ancient Greek lyric poet Pindar: “War is sweet to those who have no experience of it. But the experienced man trembles exceedingly in his heart at its approach.”

Terry Ellis, Watauga native, graduated from Watauga High School Class of 1966, after which he served in Vietnam with the US Army, was “delivered to duty on Christmas Eve,” and later participated in the Blue Ridge Honor Flight in April 2022.

TSgt. James “Craig” Adams, father of DAR member Becke Adams Sirmon, served in the SC Army National Guard from 1963-1973 as a tank commander and the NC Air National Guard from 1976 – 2001 as a C-130 mechanic; he participated in the Triad Honor Flight in October 2022.

MMS Jason Sirmon, husband of DAR member Becke Adams Sirmon, served in the US Navy submarine force from 1989 – 1999 as a chef; accompanied Craig Adams on the Triad Honor Flight in October 2022 as a guardian.

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the NSDAR was organized on October 16, 1966, and named for American pioneer, explorer and frontiersman Daniel Boone. The chapter’s objectives are to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

Monthly meetings are held at 12 noon on the second Wednesday of March through June, August through December.

For more information, email donnamcneil54@yahoo.com or visit www.ncdar.org.

