Community United Once Again For Watauga County’s National Night Out 

By Sherrie Norris

It was everything and more that officers Casey Miller and Kat Eller hoped it would be when, months ago, they began planning for the 2023 National Night Out in Boone.

All their hard work came together, seamlessly it seemed, on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, when the High Country community came out in force during two fun-filled hours for what has been described as the “the community block party of the year.”

From 6-8 p.m., the upper parking lot of Watauga High School in Boone again served as the site of the local observance, the fourth of its kind in Boone, and just one of thousands of similar NNO gatherings held across the country this time each year.

Miller and Eller were on hand with their comrades and fellow public servants, enjoying the camaraderie and fellowship of community members and area visitors, alike.

“We were very pleased with the turnout again this year,” said Eller, who serves as Boone Police Department’s Community Resource Officer, and who came alongside Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Casey Miller last year to help coordinate the event.

To see the community unite in such great support of local law enforcement was very encouraging to both Miller and Eller, they said.

Miller, who brought the idea to Boone several years ago, was especially pleased that the event has been so well-received and continues to grow each year.

Both Miller and Eller expressed their appreciation to all the volunteers, sponsors, partnering agencies, donors and the community, as a whole, including their fellow officers and first responders, for joining their efforts.

“We couldn’t do it without everyone coming together like they do,” Miller said.

In addition to various booths, exhibits and displays from agencies and organizations that work closely with law enforcement in the area, the evening’s events included free hot dogs, Coke products, live entertainment, music, dancing, K-9 demonstrations, emergency vehicle and police car displays, bouncy houses, games and more.

To see the variety of agencies represented — “interacting together and communicating with each other” Eller said, fulfills the purpose of National Night Out. “It truly does take a village, and we have the best!”

For Charles and Diane Ford, whose son-in-law is in law enforcement, representing Back our Blue Watauga, is of great importance. “We have to make sure our law enforcement officers and their families know that they are not alone. We are here for them as a community that cares,” shared Diane. “We appreciate all of our officers and first responders for all they do to keep us safe.”

Miller and Eller are determined that National Night Out will continue to enhance what they and their fellow officers have been trying to do, especially in recent years, and that is to unite neighborhoods and law enforcement in more positive, compassionate circumstances.

The duo would like to thank the following for their contributions to National Night Out 2023 in Watauga County:

Business Donations/Services:

Spangler Restoration sponsored the dunk tank for Special Olympics

Coca-Cola: drinks

Walmart: hot dogs and buns

Triple T Pumping: porta johns

Watauga High School: use of space

Town of Boone: yard games

Non Profit organizations with booths/displays:

Salvation Army

VAYA Health

Children’s Advocacy Center

Hunger and Health Coaltion

Children’s Council

JCPC (Juvenile Crime Prevention Council)

Homestead Recovery

MRJC (Mediation and Restorative Justice

WAMY Community Action

Back The Blue

Back Our Blue

Responder Wellness Coalition

Responder Support Services

Hunter’s Heroes

Kelli’s Krib/A Bed and A Book

Special Olympics

High Country Rodeo Association

Entertainment:

High Country Cloggers

Las Rosas y Claveles

Fiddlers from The Fiddler’s Camp

