The Children’s Playhouse Celebrates 15th Birthday with Five Days of Free Admission and Special Treats November 7-11

Published Monday, November 6, 2017 at 10:30 am

The High Country’s only children’s museum, The Children’s Playhouse will celebrate its fifteenth birthday with a five day celebration running from Tuesday, November 7th through Saturday, November 11th. The Playhouse 15th Birthday Bash will feature free admission, membership sale, special activities all week, and free pizza and cake on Saturday. The Children’s Playhouse is located at 400 Tracy Circle, Boone.

“If you’ve never visited The Children’s Playhouse, this is your no-excuses chance to check it out,” says Playhouse co-founder and current executive director Kathy Parham. “Thanks to our generous sponsors, admission will be free all five days and we will be adding two free months to your membership when you join this week.” A Playhouse membership gives a whole family unlimited admission and other discounts at The Children’s Playhouse for a whole year, plus half price admission to over 150 other children’s museums around the country. A membership costs $125 but because The Playhouse is a 501c.3 nonprofit, $75 of the membership fee is tax-deductible.

The Playhouse Birthday Bash is presented by the Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists Drs. Mayhew, Scheffler, Hardaway, & Conn (OP Smiles). Additional “Free Play Days” are sponsored by Mast General Store. Bluebird Exchange, Foggy Pine Books, and OP Smiles are provided prizes and giveaways.

Members are encouraged to bring in new guests and when they do will be entered into a prize drawing just for members.

The museum will host special free activities all week. Highlights include “Angel Bear Yoga”, “Musical Adventures for Infants /Toddlers” and “Mad Scientist Lab” on Tuesday, “Storytime with Foggy Pine Books” on Wednesday morning and “Preschool Creative Movement” in the afternoon. On Thursday, November 9th, children can enjoy African drumming with ASU’s Theatre and Dance Department. On Friday, there will be a “Physics Demo” with Dr. Hester in the morning and kids will get to make non edible “Slime Birthday Cake” in the afternoon. For a full listing of all the special activities, please see www.goplayhouse.org.

“Saturday is going to be super fun” says Parham, “We’ll end the Bash with a blast—music with Tommy Smith and a while-supplies-last party featuring pizza and Stickboy birthday cake.”

Playhouse fans will have opportunities to give back as well. “Like any birthday kid, we love presents!” jokes Parham. As a nonprofit, The Children’s Playhouse counts on donations. This past year, The Playhouse gave away over 75 free memberships last fiscal year to low-income families and social service agencies. Admission and membership fees cover less than 30% of the museum’s total budget. During the Birthday Bash, the museum will post a wish list of needed items ranging from glue sticks to money at http://goplayhouse.org/give/index.html.

About The Children’s Playhouse

A nonprofit children’s museum founded in 2002, The Children’s Playhouse provides an enriching play environment for children from birth to age eight while at the same time offering parents and caregivers friendly support in the important job of raising children. It is located at 400 Tracy Circle near downtown Boone. Daily admission is $6 per person. A one year Playhouse Passport Membership for $125 includes admission to The Playhouse and half-price admission to more than 150 children’s museums nationwide. Scholarship memberships are available for families that meet income guidelines. For more information, call 828-263-0011, like it on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Childrens.Playhouse), or visit the website, www.goplayhouse.org.

