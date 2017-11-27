Celebrate the Holiday Season at Tweetsie Christmas: Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 24- Dec. 30

Published Monday, November 27, 2017 at 10:31 am

The High Country’s new holiday tradition is here! Celebrate the joy of the season when Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. On Friday and Saturday evenings from November 24 through December 30, guests can experience countless holiday delights at North Carolina’s first theme park.

At Tweetsie Christmas, experience an evening full of holiday festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Santa Claus will arrive on the first train of the night and head to his workshop at the Tweetsie Pavilion, where children can share their Christmas wishes and have their photos taken with Old Saint Nick. Engine No. 12, fondly known as “Tweetsie,” will take guests on a train ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains, along a route decorated with a spectacular display of twinkling lights. Some guests may even be lucky enough to experience a train ride through the snow, since the Boone and Blowing Rock area.

The holiday magic will continue throughout the park, where guests can listen to carolers, watch a live Christmas Show, and even roast s’mores by a fire pit. Visitors can also spend time selecting the perfect Christmas tree to bring home for the holidays.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open for Tweetsie Christmas on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and are being sold for a designated night with a specific train ride time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are urged to purchase tickets in advance.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for its 61st season on April 6, 2018. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults and children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2018 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

